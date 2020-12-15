Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps things playful in a bright orange dress; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan does maternity style right in a playful bright orange dress. Check it out

Over the last few months we've seen both Kareena Kapoor Khan and serve some major maternity style inspo. While Anushka has kept things simple yet elegant and casual, Bebo who is making sure to embrace this time in its full glory and make the most of her visits out. Just yesterday, we saw her caressing her baby bum in a full athleisure look and today she's back out and this time keeping things fun and playful.

The actress who stepped out for a shoot in the city chose a gorgeous dress in a bright orange hue. Bebo's elegant style took a fun twist as the dress featured quirky prints all over. The high neck dress was then cinched at the waist with a printed band while it hemmed right above her ankles. The dress seemed every bit easy and playful while hitting the max on the comfort level.

She styled the look with a pair of pale blue strappy Sandler's that bore a short heel. For her makeup, she let her pregnancy glow do the talking as she contoured her face and added definition around her eyes. Bebo then pulled her brunette mane in a silk back ponytail which did manage to contour all the right areas of her face.

We are quite a fan of the look and love how she's trying to bring something new to the maternity style table every time. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

