The monochrome makeup trend: 3 Super easy Bollywood-inspired looks to create yourself!

The leading ladies and star-kids of Bollywood are rocking this trend, and you can too!

Makeup trends are ever-changing and are more often than not symbolic of the spirit of the times. The past year saw the shift towards a more naturalistic approach for makeup and beauty standards. However, in 2021 a natural appeal is more or less limited to your base makeup. With fashion and lifestyle trends transitioning towards vibrancy, youthfulness and a joyfully expressive tone, statement makeup ideas also surfaced.

One such seemingly minimalistic but creating quite the powerful statement is the trend of monochromatic makeup. As the name suggests, monochrome makeup calls for using only 1 particular colour at a time for your eyes and lips, and often even blush! This trend arose in perfect coordination with the trend of heavy contouring going obsolete, which made way for new sculpting techniques. What makes monochrome makeup such a global hit is the use of considerably fewer products, and the fact that you don’t have to be a pro makeup artist to ace it!

Time and again, fashion rulebooks have been strictly warding us away from matching anything (with the brief exception of denims over denims) because it looks too calculated and done. This makeup trend breaks all such rules because it looks super chic! As daunting as using a single colour may sound, we assure you that everyone can pull it off! The easiest way to do this is to first recognize a neutral shade naturally occurring on your face, and your undertones. This is key in order to enhance your facial features without looking visually off.

Take a look at these 3 Bollywood beauties who managed to ace the monochrome makeup trend. We can even help you to recreate them all very easily!

1. Janhvi Kapoor’s Romantic Red

If you have warm undertones, you must try this look! The idea of putting scarlet and reds on your face can seem dicey, but application is key! Did you notice that even in a monochromatic look, Jahnvi has kept her lips as the most powerful and dramatic? She achieved this by using a scarlet lipstick heavily, but goes softer when applying the same hue to her eyelids, and a little on her lower lash line for balance. She put the cherry on top by using only mascara to add to the drama and not take away from the monochrome element or the statement lips.

Here are things you can use to recreate her look –

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick – 690 Siren in Scarlet

Don’t shy away from this, apply it generously on your lips to recreate Jahnvi’s bold lip!

₹ 209.00

Buy Now.

Coloressence Single Pearl Eyeshadow in Scarlet Red

Take your eyeshadow brush and make sure to blend this properly! You can layer the pigment more towards the outer edge of your eyelid to create definition, but keep the overall vibrancy and layers minimum.

₹ 255.00

Buy Now.

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Black Mascara

Enhance and flaunt bold lashes with this makeup look! This is an essential step to appear lively and not let the scarlet be too overpowering.

₹ 264.00

Buy Now.

2. ’s Pretty in Pink

This is a super cute monochromatic pink look that can suit most Indian tones. Khushi has channelled her inner Barbie doll aesthetic and pulled off this makeup look with such ease! In this look, the main focus is on her eyes. She has used a bright fuchsia pink all over the eyelids that is blended outwards and upwards, and slightly on her lower outer corner. The shimmery pink at the centre of the lids create the necessary dimension, the eyeliner and mascara accentuate her eye shape and the black heart stamp steals the show!

Here’s how you can get the look –

Just Herbs Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint – 06 Pink Forever

You can dab this on to recreate Khushi’s subtle lip and also minimally use this as a blush on your cheeks and the bridge of your nose.

₹ 591.00

Buy Now.

Huda Beauty Textured Eyeshadow Palette – Rosegold Edition

This is a great pigmented eyeshadow for all the romantic pinks and goldens you can imagine! For Khushi’s look, you can use the shades ‘Doll Face’ as the base colour and ‘Fling’ as the highlight in the centre of the eyelid as well as the inner corner highlight.

₹ 239.00

Buy Now.

Pinkiou Double-Headed Liquid Eyeline and Pen Stamp

Among the many detachable stamp shapes, this one also carries a heart! You can use this to create a similar winged liner and the heart stamp as well to finish the look.

₹ 2013.00

Buy Now.

3. ’s Bashful Brown

For dusky skin tones, this is a very flattering and naturalistic monochrome look. Priyanka’s flushed cheeks and soft brown lip look perfect and versatile enough to wear in professional settings, or even summer outings! She has used a soft brown matte lipstick all over the lip in her signature style, a brown matte bronzer to sculpt her cheekbones and give a naturally flushed effect to her skin, and a brown eyeshadow only blended around the outer corner of eyes and the lower lash line.

Get the look –

Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick in Pink Blush

The creamy formula gives a matte finish, applies easily and is the closest hue to what Priyanka is wearing in the photograph!

₹ 192.00

Buy Now.

Anour Mocha Nude Lip and Cheek Tint

You can use this as subtle and easy bronzer for naturally flushed cheeks. You can even mix a little bit of this in the lipstick if you wish for a subdued effect there.

₹ 450.00

Buy Now.

Coloressence Professional Nude Eyeshadow Palette

You can use the dark brown shade for the outer corners of the eyelids, and maybe even the neutral beige blended into it from the inner corner – a little cheat to get even eyelids in this look!

₹ 1,099.00

Buy Now.

