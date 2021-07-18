Mouni Roy always proved to be the prettiest wedding guest and here are the tips you need to emulate her style

Are you excited to attend weddings after a hiatus? Check out these outfits that are undeniably beautiful and will never keep you away from looking like a glamorous queen.

Being a wedding guest at this time of the pandemic life seems both scary and crazy that is if you have your mask on. If you’re the one who believes Covid 19 has disappeared ages ago, you living in a bubble but we wouldn’t want to be the conveyer of terrible news. But, if you don’t want to let the opportunity get away from your hands, go gussied up without forgetting the safety protocols. Whether you’re in the mood for lehengas or sarees, which are fail-safe choices for weddings but with a long lineup of events waiting for you to give your stamp of arrival, you’ll need a few tips from the pro-dresser.

With this beauty shuffling between countries and events, there’s always a slew of references you can draw inspiration from. They have a touch of contemporary that’s merged with the modern-day mood and the second you look at it you’ll say, “I’m sold”. Check out all the glam moments offered by .

Everything about this two-piece set is swanky, glossy, and classy. The Vvani by Vani Vats black and copper combo lehenga skirt is made with tissue fabric that bore mirror-work at the hemline while the full-sleeved georgette blouse was heavily designed with hand embroidery in shades of gold. Mouni sealed the lock with a statement necklace and a matching dupatta.

Need a little help with draping? Take full help and stress out. The Made in China actress opted for a Sanya Gulati pre-tailored red saree made with a blend of organza and georgette that featured ruffles and pleats a little above the hemline. She clubbed it with a sleeveless net blouse doused in sequins.

Lehengas can never lose its easy-to-please charm. Mouni wore an ecru sitara lehenga set from Monika and Nidhi that consisted of an ivory printed skirt and a strappy multicolored blouse that was spiced up with coin and sequins elements.

Enter: A sparkly affair. The London Confidential starlet donned a full-sleeved mermaid gown that was lit up with sequins and landed with a little train that lied flat on the floor. The plunging neckline dress was sealed with a waist belt that makes this perfect for a wedding after-party!

Florals are a must in your closet and they always work your way. The Gold actress has given Picchika’s flower prints her approval more than once. Dressed in a green and pink printed organza strappy blouse and voluminous skirt, she fabulously signed off her night’s look with a pearl statement necklace and maang tikka.

Which outfit are you most likely to add to your closet? Let us know in the comments below.

