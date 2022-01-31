Mouni Roy looked like a radiant newlywed in red Benarasi silk saree & sindoor at the airport: Yay or Nay?

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based Suraj Nambiar last week in Goa. Her wedding was every bit grande with her close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and more from the television industry in attendance. The 36-year-old Naagin actress looked every bit stunning in her red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga. For her sangeet night, the actress glistened in a gorgeous gold Falguni and Shane Peacock customised lehenga as she shook a leg and showed off her dance moves.

Making her first public appearance with her husband, Mouni Roy looked resplendent at the airport post her wedding with Suraj Nambiar. The newlywed Brahmastra actress draped a gorgeous Benarasi red silk saree over a sleeveless matching red blouse. Her silk saree featured lustrous gold brocade work in traditional floral motifs all over, giving it a grand look and illuminating her skin.

With this, Roy sported a pair of gold jhumkas. A fresh face of makeup, defined eyes, flushed cheeks, pink lips and sindoor on her forehead completed this look. We also got a glimpse of Mouni Roy's gold mangalsutra, mehendi and solitaire engagement ring as she posed with her husband.

Suraj Nambiar on the other hand kept his look simple in a plain white kurta and pyjama set complete with tinted Lennon sunglasses as he posed with his gorgeous wife.

We loved Mouni's silk saree in which she looked like a radiant newlywed bride. Which of her wedding looks did you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's peach bodycon dress topped with an orange blazer is dopamine dressing done right: Yay or Nay?