Mouni Roy paints her big day bright as a beautiful bride in a white and red silk saree

And, the day has gloriously arrived. Latest tea: Mouni Roy turns a beautiful bride as she gets hitched to her 'everything' Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The sun is shining bright too same as fans and well-wishers are pouring in showers of blessings and an abundance of love as they kickstart their humble new beginnings. News had it that the duo would pay an ode to their roots and embrace both the Bengali and Malayali traditions as they tie the knot. We're all hearts for this duo!

The Gold actress' as established is a Bengali and their traditional saree is ruled by two hues like red and white. And, silk is something every South Indian holds dear to the heart. She brought these to life with her bridal look. What a stunning bride, indeed! The white silk saree entailed red borders that were enticingly complemented with a blend of jacquard and brocade work in gold zari. She wore this with a half-sleeved red blouse that truly was an example of a very exquisite design. Her big day's look also gave us a glimpse of regal antique gold temple jewellery that's massively popular in the South. The pendant had Lord Ganesha craved and looked magical with choker, kadas stacked, jhumkas and the matha (forehead), and Kamar (waist) Patti. Her hair was perfectly braided and adorned with fresh mogra. Her makeup was class apart, very to the point with eyebrows neatly done, smokey eyes, bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lips.

Her beloved husband, Mr. Nambiar wore a short full-sleeved kurta painted in a neutral tone. It bore gold embroidery that had the look of mini polka dots. He wore this attire with kasavu mundu. Nothing like home, nothing like keeping up with traditions. His beard and hairdo were well-groomed. Let's say, Mr. perfection of a groom!

Congragulations to the newlyweds!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Bride-to-be Mouni Roy keeps her airport look chic in cropped brown pantsuit & Bottega Veneta bag: Yay or Nay?