Mouni Roy proved that no wedding ensemble is complete without a jewellery

Move over the thought that jewellery is all about diamonds. The sparkly studs sure will have their moment because of how effortlessly it can charm anybody but if you’re a true fashionista at heart, you’ll know experimenting is everything. Jewellery is often used to complement an outfit. For instance, if you’re going for a plunging neckline dress, pick up a neckpiece and see its instant ability to change things around you. Bangles, earrings, or any accessory, it’s a must and is equivalent to the power of LBD.

Given your accessory, the authority to take hold of your everyday style may be a multicoloured choker or a black one works too. Are you even ready for a wedding if you do not have your statement necklace on? You know the answer is a no and may want some inspiration from the pro who loves statement jewellery and waits for a chance to don them whenever possible. Actress has been our favourite lately who showed us how to go desi but with the right set of accessories that ooze elegance.

Kundan and a red embroidered kurta suit are great to pair. The Gold actress donned the white and gold dabs Kundan pearl choker and circular earrings from SheQe by Tripti Kohli. The pearls sit so gorgeously and do not look inordinate. This makes a great fit for a daytime outing.

Enticing emeralds. Heard of them? They can keep you company from AM to PM. The Made in China star clubbed her lehenga set with Golecha Jewels’ necklace and mang tikka adorned with green emeralds and pearls. You’re in luck, you don’t need to let go of your favorite gold attire, you can just give it an eye-catching update with these pretties.

Ruffles are always better with an exquisite necklace. Mouni picked out a diamond necklace beautifully crafted into a floral pattern with yellow garnet as the pendant from the Neha Lulla Jewellery. Wear this swanky piece to reception as it will help you make a glistening case. What’s not to love about these when teamed together?

Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

