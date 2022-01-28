Mouni Roy was a breathtaking Sabyasachi bride for her Bengali wedding to Suraj Nambiar in Goa: Yay or Nay?

Mouni Roy's wedding was a one-of-a-kind affair. The Naagin actress who has remained tight-lipped about her relationship tied the knot in two intimate ceremonies with Suraj Nambiar in Goa this week. The first ceremony was a traditional South-Indian wedding, for which the actress looked like a total South-Indian bride in a classic white and red silk saree and statement gold temple jewellery.

As a Bengali, the 36-year-old Gold actress also had a Bengali wedding, for which she opted for a regal red lehenga by Bengali designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress rocked a classic red number with heavy gold embroidery on the blouse which featured a plunging neckline, synonymous with Sabyasachi's label. Her flared lehenga featured floral embroidered gold motifs and a heavy thick gold border in zardozi and hand-embroidered work. The actress paired this with a classic red veil with the words Aayushmati Bhava inscribed on it, which roughly translates to, Being Blessed.

An Indian bride's look isn't complete without her jewels. Mouni too, opted for a heavy gold matha patti, a smaller nath heavy gold earrings with polki and emeralds and a matching choker necklace that was equal parts glamorous and dramatic. Gold and red bangles and gajra flowers in her hair around her sleek bun, completed Roy's bridal look.

The Brahmastra actress' bridal makeup entailed blended shimmery smokey eyes to enhance her large almond-shaped eyes, filled-in brows, a flawless base, flushed cheeks and pretty pink lips.

We think Mouni Roy made the most gorgeous Bengali bride in Sabyasachi attire for her big day!

