Mrunal Thakur looked like a boho bride as she played muse for JJ Valaya at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Mrunal Thakur is back on the runway and how! This year's edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is taking place in Delhi and goes on till March 27th. With a range of designers set to showcase their latest collections and ace designer Rahul Mishra opening the fashion week last night, there is undoubtedly going to be more fashion and beauty lined up to watch out for.

Legendary designer JJ Valaya who made the chevron print iconic, closed the show on Day 1 of the fashion week. PLaying showstopper for him for the second time in a row, the Jersey actress put forth a boho look in a halter neck blouse with silver sequins all over. She styled this with Valaya's iconic chevron printed skirt in gold and black with the designer's tan leather belt that held it in place. Thakur's accessories were the show-stealer as she rocked a pair of heavy silvery black oxidised earrings that ended at her shoulders. A statement chain headpiece and heavy wooden and metallic bangles accessorised her boho look well.

The designer showcased his collection, Rumeli which is engineered towards sustainability as he celebrates 30 years in the fashion industry! Valaya's collection revolves around the spirit of travel and showcases eclectic patterns without the use of any heavy embroidery.

Mrunal's showstopping look was bold and beautiful. Her doe eyes were defined with a dramatic winged liner while a luminous glow, flushed cheeks, filled-in brows and glossy lips accentuated the 29-year-old actress' runway look.

What are your thoughts on Mrunal's showstopper look from last night? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan channels her inner girl next door as she plays showstopper for INIFD Launchpad at FDCI x LFW