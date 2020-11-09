MTV EMAs 2020: Alicia Keys' glittery face mask, Madison Beer & more who looked SPECTACULAR on the red carpet

The 2020 Europe Music Awards took place from all over the world as this show too went virtual this time around. Take a look at some of the best dressed stars of the night!

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place last evening from all the corners of the world. Little Mix hosted the event from the UK and stars like Bebe Rexha, Alicia Keys, Madison Beer and even Winne Harlow attended the event dressed to the nines in dramatic ruffle and tulle dresses, making our eyes pop! Take a look at some of the stunning dresses we saw last evening.

Rita Ora

The ace singer/songwriter looked edgy in a yellow tulle minidress with ruffle detailing. She styled this with glittery net boots, simple gold hoop earrings and a mesh net head accessory. Smokey eyes and a clean beauty look completed Rita's red carpet look.

Doja Cat

Also keeping it experimental, Doja Cat picked out a sheer black dress with a simple offbeat print on it. She wore this with basic innerwear and purple boots. A simple slinky silver necklace and gloves made from the same material as her dress, accessorised her look. Her blunt bangs were styled well and simple liner completed her look.

Madison Beer

Sporting one of the biggest trends right now - satin, Madison Beer picked out a chocolate brown custom dress by Vivienne Westwood. The strapless dress had a wrap-style design to it with layered embellished chains. She styled this with matching chocolate brown boots and a slinky bracelet. Her hair was styled into beachy waves and loads of highlighter ensured she shone brightly on the red carpet.

Maluma

The Columbian singer also attended the awards show and picked out two striking outfits. He wore a light pastel pink studded vest over a crisp white shirt and clean white pants on the red carpet.

For his performance on stage, the singer switched it up and opted for a brilliant red pantsuit to make a statement.

Anne-Marie

The singer looked pretty in a pastel blue satin mini dress with a statement bow on her thigh. The singer accessorised her look with a statement silver necklace with multiple lockets on it and matching earrings. Her pink hair was pulled up into a high ponytail to pave way for her clean makeup look. A statement ring and bow heels completed her look.

Bebe Rexha

The Meant To Be singer showed skin in a custom monochrome dress with a deep plunging neckline by Christopher Kane. It featured a huge flare from waist-down and ended at her thighs. Thigh-high black boots ruby red hair, a silver chain necklace and metallic bracelets completed her look.

Winnie Harlow

The diva walked the red carpet in a candy-striped custom dress by Moschino for the awards show. The mini dress featured a long train at the back and she accessorised this look with a statement silver necklace, matching earrings and white pumps.

Zara Larsson

The diva shone brightly on the red carpet of the EMAs in a glittery Versace mini dress that she accessorised with Bulgari jewels. Her hair was pulled up into a high ponytail and a winged liner defined her look.

The singer even had a sizzling performance on-stage where she picked out a simple black sports bra and black pants for her performance while her background dancers ensured they kept safe in masks.

Alicia Keys

The singer made hearts skip a beat with her performance. We had our eyes on her outfit though! Keys picked out an ivory cropped top that she paired with high-waisted khaki cargo pants. Matching boots and an oversized brown leather jacket with a white hem was all about her dramatic look. She wore a bedazzled dramatic face mask on stage for her performance.

BTS

The popular band took home multiple awards at the show last evening. The Bangtan Boys kept it casual in cosily layered outfits that involved bomber jackets and comfortable sweaters, giving us lessons on layering!

Which outfit according to you was the best at the MTV EMAs 2020? Comment below and let us know.

