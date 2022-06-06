MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez in Mônot's gown and a leather vest is full on bombshell in black

Hands up if the thought of a black dress makes you want to party. Been there way too many times? A classic choice, it sure lives to uplift your mood and makes you swear by a chic look. Unlike other hues, these don't need a comeback chance for it's ever the trendiest. As black dresses continue to see an upswing sense of favouritism, should you have another hot pick, let this gown be it. It's Jennifer Lopez approved, straight from the red carpet of MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

Held last evening, celebrities flexed some fabulous style. But, the Marry Me actress stole our heart wholly with her super black outfit. She received the Generation Award and what a speech was delivered with an equal measure of smiles and some happy tears. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the mother-of-two rocked a monochrome look in a Mônot ensemble.

The sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, side cut-outs, and sexy back, complemented her figure so gorgeously. JLo sure gets every look right, and this was no different. With zero disappointments, her look full of glamour was also accentuated with deep, voluptuous energy, look at that zipper leather vest with an asymmetric hem. The fit is easily the head-turner!

To accessorise her already perfection of a look, the 52-year-old was given sugar cube earrings from Candy Ice, a single studded necklace, bracelet, and rings that had all the sparkly elegance. Her look also included a black clutch and Designer Shoe Warehouse's blocked heeled stilettos. The Second Act star's glam was rounded off with her hair styled with a middle part, and subtle waves. Her eyes shined the same as her lips. A stunner like no other!





