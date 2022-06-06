MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo in Jean Paul Gaultier bodycon dress brought vintage glamour

Black perfection! No stranger to history and current fashion, this hue is a mood all day and night. And if you want to do sensuously chic for summer parties, let's cut to the chase, Olivia Rodrigo is the fashion girl we can't stop taking notes from. A brief tea on why she's the moment: The evening of June 5 was dedicated to MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. Celebrities brought fashion and took home some trophies with loads of smiles.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a sour film) bagged the Best Music Documentary Award. This very title wasn't the one that received much applause, her style too was praise-worthy. The singer-songwriter brought flawless fashion to the red carpet as styled by the duo, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo. She rocked a body-hugging monochrome Jean Paul Gaultier dress which was picked up from Opulent Addict.

Vintage fashion is in and we saw proofs recently on the Cannes carpet as well. Here strikes again, another natty ensemble to behold. This midi dress featured a corset, crisscross halter-neck detail, and a zipper on the bodice. Literally synonymous with fire, this also made for a plunging neckline. The 19-year-old also sported ankle-strapped stilettos to match which matched her dress. Her fashion flex continued with dangle earrings and multiple rings.

Her sleek gelled hairdo coupled with cool space buns brought with it the nostalgia of Y2K fashion. A winged eyeliner, glossy pout, and matte skin with subtle dabs of highlighter rounded off Olivia Rodrigo's glam.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week​