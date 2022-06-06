MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Vanessa Hudgens in custom Vera Wang off-shoulder dress is a fabulous star in blue

Glamour was obviously flowing ceaselessly at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 last evening. If you haven't tracked all of the gorgeous celebrities who showed up, you're missing out on some fun flex. We bring to you our favourite job, to show, rave and obsess, a fashion look. Vanessa Hudgens had many chic back-to-back exchanges yesterday as the show's host but this mini dress takes the cake. It's a good, blue-filled Monday and we love it. Let's get you to join in on the fashion binge!

The Princess Switch star added much shine to the stage as we saw her fashion play with black and coloured outfits. From strapless to halter-neck, she looked like the queen after all she was meant to stand-out a little extra and loud from the crowd. Dressed like a doll in a custom-made Vera Wang little blue dress, Jason Bolden was her style boss.

This off-shoulder ensemble was designed to a perfect level in silk chiffon. It had a sheer corset detail and it absolutely stepped into the upstaging territory with the cowl neckline and a high-low hem. This strapless dress also had draped see-through sleeves, and that flowy train was just so phenomenal.

If monotone isn't your happy fashion place, get accessories in a different shade, of course, the one that complements and sparks up some magical glamour. As seen on Vanessa, ankle-strappy stilettos, multiple rings, a bangle, and hoop earrings signed off her look. Her hair was styled all sleek into a top bun and her sun-kissed skin looked part matte, part dewy. The High School Musical actress' eyes too were prettied up with winged eyeliner and metallic blue eyeshadow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo in Jean Paul Gaultier bodycon dress brought vintage glamour