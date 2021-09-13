MTV VMAs 2021: Camila Cabello, Lil Nas to Doja Cat: Beauty moments that we loved

When your favourite singer walks with oodles of oomph on the red carpet, you’ll know it’s a double treat. The MTV Video Music Awards was fuelled with remarkable performances and looks. It’s only fair for us to seek inspiration from the celebs who put out the best and set things ablaze. Check out the beautiful looks that are cool and jazzy.

Jennifer Lynn Lopez understands the real deal of a smoking hot show. She upped the sultry game with the David Koma two-piece set. While the mirror-work on her skirt made for a wow statement, her makeup entailed matte skin, groomed eyebrows, smokey eyes, volumised eyelashes, perfectly contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude pout. Her center-parted messy waves are ideal for the girl who loves to keep things natural.

All the pinks you need to pick! Camila Cabello rocked a pink and red gown by Alexis Mabille. Taking the colour theme forward, she kept her cheeks flushed in pink, glittery eyes coupled with extra glam by those tiny dots placed at the outer corners of her eyes, glossy lips, pink matte nails, and pulled back low ponytail played as the highlights of her look. Love sure lies in the details!

Think couple style goals, think Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. A duo that effortlessly complements each other and here’s proof. While the former chose a Thierry Mugler dress sheer strappy risqué dress that was glammed up with a silver thong, the latter’s red suit set looked suave. For the men who love to stand out and go all-out with experimentation, pick up a few pearls and let these adorn your features. His messy blonde hair and nails coloured in shades of black and white is the glam we’re digging big. Megan chose the matte skin route with gold glittery eyelids, nude lipstick, black eyeliner, and brows filled-in neat. We’d give bonus points for her nails painted in nude and black accents and fresh out of the water look that makes her long tresses look so fine and fab.

Jenna Andrews chose to go black from head to toe with that chic two-piece bralette and bottoms, a jacket accentuated with pearls in dollar symbol, black sunnies, and leather thigh-high boots. It’s absolutely easy to guess that we found a favourite in her braid that reached almost her ankle. Dual shades of black and platinum seem to gel with her entire outfit. Her glossy makeup and white manicured nails rounded off her look with an edge.

Doja Cat goes eccentric in a black bustier dress by Andreas Kronthaler. With a magenta drape wrapped around her outfit, red latex thigh-high stockings, and blocked lace-up heels put her look together. Her center-parted voluminous curls stood out with burgundy dye playing a major role here. Her eye makeup had us thinking of the many shades in the colour spectrum, it’s safe to say she loves a good colour show. While purple and pink matte pigments were used, the glittery glam was brought by royal blue and a dash of silver. Her lips were kept subtle with a nude brown pout and groomed eyebrows.

A little too classy to handle. Here’s another couple, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian who chose to look on-fleek as they twinned in black. Unlike the other celebs, the diva chose to keep her makeup minimal with zero drama. A glossy brown pout, mascara-laden eyes, groomed eyebrows, and contoured face. She pulled back low-bun hairdo was perfectly put with those tendrils beautifying her features.

Avril Lavigne chose to be the boss babe in a pink plaid suit by Area. Those silver crystals glammed up her outfit along with a pouch bag. We appreciate her center-parted blonde hair and dual-toned eye makeup that had the upper eyelids coloured in black while the lower lash line was drawn in pink. A glossy pout and well-highlighted cheeks completed her look.

Placing comfort at the forefront was Billie Eilish. She donned a black jumper which was layered with an oversized ribbed dress. Chunky shoes and simple socks partially rounded off her look because her blonde bob with cute fringes, glossy soft pink lips, and glittery eye makeup with a tinge of black kohl sealed her lookout.

Just when we thought Lil Nas’ purple tuxedo-like Versace outfit was the only one getting all the attention, his nails and curls were class apart. Just look at those strikingly awesome curls with fringes and bangs. What’s not to miss? His nails were doused in white.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

