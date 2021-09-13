MTV VMAs 2021: Camila Cabello picks out a red and pink Alexis Mabille gown with a STATEMENT bow

It was a big night for singer-turned-actor Camila Cabello at the MTV VMAs 2021. The 24-year-old walked the red carpet in a pink and red strapless gown by Alexis Mabille before heading up on stage and delivering a performance of her new song Don't Go Yet on stage.

It has been an eventful month for Cabello who made her debut in Cinderella and then went on to release her next single Don't Go Yet! The performer hit the VMAs red carpet and hopped onto the red and pink outfit bandwagon in style. She rocked a lavish gown by designer Alexis Mabille which bore a corset-style hot pink top with an attached scarlet red flared skirt. An oversized satin bow in red and pink hung around her waist and was incredibly flattering to the star's hourglass silhouette.

For her glam, the diva went all-out by pulling her hair back in a centre-parted low ponytail that was slicked back. a flawless base, filled-in brows, blush cheeks statement eyeshadow that matched the pink of her gown, ensured Camilla's glam was on-point. She finished off with loads of highlighter and manicured nails that matched the hot pink of her outfit.

For her performance, the Living Proof singer changed into a black dress with a hot pink feather hem that hugged her frame and accentuated her toned legs as she showed off her dance moves on stage.

Beau Shawn Mendes also walked the red carpet separately in a white outfit and was introduced by Cabello before his performance on stage!

What are your thoughts on Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' look from the Awards show? Comment below and let us know.

