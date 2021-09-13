MTV VMAs 2021: Hailey Bieber keeps it simple in a see through Maison Alaia dress at the awards show

Trust Hailey Bieber to pull off any outfit seamlessly! The 24-year-old model was present at the MTV Video Music Awards to support hubby Justin Bieber who took home the award for Artist of the Year and introduce close friend Kacey's performance. Bieber opted for an almost see-through bodycon Maison Alaia white dress for the event.

Flaunting her toned figure, Hailey Bieber who is a fan of minimalism picked out a white bodycon dress to step out on stage for the VMAs. The American model's Maison Alaia couture body-fitting dress came with a high-neck, a style that Bieber can't seem to get enough of. It also bore pads at her chest while the rest of the fabric was see-through.

Hailey styled this mid-length dress with a pair of lavender pumps and a purple clutch. Her hair and makeup was impeccable as always with her hair pulled up in a chic bun with two face-framing tendrils left loose. Bieber's makeup was all kinds of minimal with a flawless base, contoured cheekbones and loads of highlighter to finish up.

We aren't fans of Hailey's look as we've seen her in better-styled looks for date nights and events with JB! The ought though figure-flattering didn't do justice to the diva.

What are your thoughts on Hailey Bieber's look at the MTV VMA's? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

