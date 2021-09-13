MTV VMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez looks SMOKING in a David Koma cut out mirror dress while presenting an award

It is never a dull moment with JLo makes an appearance. The Hustlers actress who is back from the Venice Film Festival skipped the MTV VMAs red carpet but did make an appearance as a presenter in a David Koma dress that was every bit flattering to her figure.

The On The Floor singer and songwriter took to her Twitter to share images of her outfit before heading to the event. She picked out a David Koma outfit which featured a black full-sleeve crop top with a reverse plunging neckline that was held together with a string-up detail. The Boy Next Door star paired this with a high-waisted mini skirt with mirror detailing all over it. Lopez's skirt featured cutouts on either side of her thigh and was held together by the same string-up detail as her crop top with the ends left open.

To match her glittery outfit, the mother-of-two accessorised with a metallic silver clutch and a pair of clear stilettos that accentuated her lean legs. JLo's makeup was on-point as always - blended smokey eyes, filled-in brows, well-contoured cheekbones and neutral-tone glossy lips ensured she looked glam enough without taking away the attention from her outfit. Her blonde locks were styled into messy, beachy waves with a centre part and rounded off her look well.

We can't believe she's 52 and still looks so good! What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez's outfit at the MTV VMAs 20021? Comment below and let us know.

