MTV VMAs 2021: JLo, Billie Eilish to Camila Cabello: Best and Worst Dressed stars at the awards show

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 red carpet saw all kinds of drama, grace and flamboyance on it. From every colour of the rainbow to classic neutral shades and black and white, the event saw it all this year. Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Billie Eilish to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, take a look at the hits and misses at the awards show.

Camila Cabello

Having a princess moment on the red carpet, the Cinderella star looked absolutely breath-taking in a pink and red Alexis Mabille Couture gown which bore a large bow around her waist. The colours complemented her skin tone well and we love the hot pink eyeliner flick to elevate her glam game as well!

Billie Eilish

Always known to keep it comfortable, the Bad Guy singer went goth on the red carpet. She was dressed in a baggy, comfortable oversized jumper styled over a dress paired with black shoes and showing minimum skin. While her look was a statement on its own, we give her full points for putting comfort first, always!

Lil Nas

The Montero singer looked every bit fabulous in a purple tuxedo-style Versace outfit on the red carpet. His double-breasted blazer came with a sweeping train and one-shoulder style and was paired with matching trousers and shoes. Silver earrings and his hair styled to perfection completed the performer's look.

Olivia Rodrigo

Also in Versace, the Good 4 U singer looked elite in this sophisticated and romantic number. We love the ombre fade and different texture detailing of the outfit. Her makeup was simple and we thought she could've experimented some more with her glam to really stand out.

Normani

In one of the most complicated looks of the night, the Wild Side singer opted for a vegan leather outfit from Patrycja Pagas which came with a cropped white jacket that was left open and paired with an open skirt. Simple white pumps and silver hoop earrings accessorised this daring look and the singer pulled it off well.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

This stylish duo has been winning the fashion game ever since they made their relationship red carpet official. Megan looked sultry in a sheer, nude Mugler dress with minimal sequin work all over while Machine Gun Kelly jazzed up in a shimmery red Dolce and Gabbana suit. Their look created maximum impact on the red carpet and we're digging it!

Paris Hilton

Always known to make a red-carpet statement, Paris Hilton glittered in a mirror asymmetrical dress from The Blonds. Her outfit bore shoulder pads and she styled it with matching mirror pumps. Her hair was pulled back into a '90s style high ponytail. We didn't think much of this look since we've seen the diva in similar pieces too many times.

Avril Lavigne

Looking like she's not aged a year, the singer walked the red carpet in a pink outfit from Area. Her jacket acted more like an arm warmer and she styled it over a sparkling silver bralette paired with high-waisted pants that matched the jacket. Her usual smokey eyes and poker-straight hair completed this look that we're giving points to for the experimental outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Making their red carpet debut, the new couple on the block twinned in black. The KUWTK star picked out a cut-out leather dress by Olivier Theyskens while Barker looked sharp in a black suit with structured cuts. They complimented each other's edgy looks well.

Madonna

Looking like the absolute queen that she is, the singing sensation picked out a black bodysuit to hit the stage and open the VMAs 2021. She paired this with matching pumps and a neutral-tone trench coat to cover up. A black cap and red lips topped off the diva's look.

Rita Ora

The beauty in black picked out an outfit from Vera Wang for the red carpet. Her look involved a flowy spaghetti-strap blouse that had a cape-like finish at the back. She paired this with black shorts and thigh-high boots to complete her look.

Jennifer Lopez

Skipping the red carpet, JLo made her way to the stage and acted as a presenter in a David Koma dress. Her black cut-out dress bore mirror work on the skirt and tie-up style pattern throughout. JLo's glam game was also on point with the outfit that she styled with clear heels.

Ed Sheeran

Making quite a statement, Ed picked out a Versace number with a bright gold and white jacket worn over an all-black outfit on the red carpet. We aren't fans of this look as it looked quite garrish on him.

Charli XCX

Seems like sheer looks were the popular choice of the night! The singer opted for a black lacy Shawna Wu sheer dress that showed off the diva's toned figure. Bringing forth a retro look, her hair was styled into messy curls and bold eyeliner completed her look.

Ciara

Giving us yet another black look, singer Ciara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a classy Tom Ford number that was sheer and bore a strategic cut out at her chest. Her hair was braided tight that only added to the elegance of this look.

Hailey Bieber

The model made an appearance to present an award at the show and support hubby Justin Bieber. She picked a simple Maison Alaia bodycon dress that was see-through and ended just below her knees. The diva paired the high-neck number with lavender pumps and a purple clutch.

Billy Porter

Always known to make a statement, the Cinderella actor looked ultra-glam in a metallic silver double-breasted suit on the red carpet. He paired this with matching heels and statement diamond rings. Shimmery smokey eyes ensured he looked fabulous!

Winnie Harlow

The model looked sultry in a white romper by LaQuan Smith for the red carpet. Her dress featured an off-shoulder style oversized top that closed off into mini shorts. Neutral-tone pumps, statement diamond jewels and a slicked-back hairdo completed her look.

Shawn Mendes

The In My Blood singer looked handsome in a Mans pantsuit which came with oversized flared pants. He further paired this with a white tank top beneath and completed the look with his go-to accessories, stacked up necklaces!

Who according to you was the best-dressed star at the event? Which celebrity's outfit was a total nay for you? Comment below and let us know.

