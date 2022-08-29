MTV VMAs 2022: Lil Nas X in Harris Reed's black feathered outfit is drama served like perfection; Yay or Nay?

No drama, no time to take fashion notes. Lil Nas X made a mark again at the MTV VMAs 2022 and we have to admit it's too offbeat to handle. All black, all glory, we just can't stop gaping at this one. Who could pull it off better anyway? It's as though the Industry Baby singer knows what it takes, we repeat, every single red carpet moment has been bold, and distinctive and the 23-year-old often champions androgynous fashion. He once again brought the promise of head-turning detail with feathers.

Lil Nas X, you've already fuelled up our frenzy for feathers. Looks like these have made a comeback given not everybody loves to don something so extra unless it's a gala event. Doing it right, loud and happy to bare that chest, is the American rapper and singer. Dressed in the British-American fashion designer Harris Reed's creation, his head-to-toe black look is a statement-maker by default. This just adds to the news that he's the artist with a bag full of nominations, seven to be precise, good luck wishes are definitely in order.

This outfit was also showcased at the London Fashion Week recently. He rocked no shirt and opted for sequinned bell bottoms. These high-waisted trousers had a tiered feathered detail attached to his waist. Also, a circular huge headpiece was used as an accessory. It does look a lot similar to supermodel Iman's gold outfit which she wore to Met Gala in 2021. She sported a strapless jumpsuit but the feather aesthetic was ditto. Icons gotta do, what they gotta do. Lil Nas X's eyes were decked up with graphic eyeliner and he wore super sparkly jewellery.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | MTV VMAs 2022: Johnny Depp makes his FIRST TV appearance since his trial win as the Moonman