MTV VMAs 2022: Lili Reinhart in a Fendi lace gown proved sheer is the real glam deal; Yay or Nay?

We're having a sartorially-blessed day, to say the least. And glamour is reaching heightened proportions with your favourite singers keeping their black carpet game lit, real and bold. Maximalism is continuing folks with Lil Nas X in a feathered outfit and soon to bring something great was Lili Reinhart in a sheer gown. Black sure knows how to command attention and this is just as incredible a look to copy for a cocktail bash.

The Riverdale actress is literally the picture of a goth baby in a Fendi gown from the Italian brand's Spring 2022 Collection . Her all-black attire featured a halter neck, an elongated keyhole neckline, and see-through full sleeves with embroidered patterns of lips. This detail is definitely one of the reasons why It's modish and non-boring. Also placed as an added detail to the high-neck and over the floor-sweeping dress is a drape-like train which created an extra layer with an asymmetric hem.

This lace embroidered ensemble is a fine example of intricate work done right. Thank you for this we're also ready to sparkle. It had crystals positioned on it in a scattered manner. Her glowy glam getup also looked like love with studded drop earrings, rings, and black ankle-strap stilettos.

Now moving on to what defined the Chemical Hearts actress' fashionable look together was slicked-down hair, black eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, mascara-laden eyelashes, and glossy pink lips. The 25-year-old chose to refrain from heavy and over-the-top makeup and rather kept it fuss-free, easy and simple. What exactly is the show-stealer here, if we may ask? Hopefully, you're pointing fingers at the dress.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift cheers for BLACKPINK's Lisa as she creates history with Best K-Pop Award win