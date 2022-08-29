MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X to Becky G: Best and Worst dressed celebs at the awards show

Name a better feeling that swiftly changed from mundane to a mesmerising Monday. That's the fashion power roaring today at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 witnessed some insanely good super fashion star appearances. How many talents are too many though? Because clearly singers and actors showed up in their fanciest avatars and we just couldn't stop gaping at the fashion set.

Who is your favourite from the lot? Here's a spoiler alert, no simplistic glamour was spotted just some fierce, dramatic, and daring looks set the gala mood right. Here's a closer look at who wore what and how they got onboard with drama. You may also come across a few looks that failed to make a mark.

Taylor Swift

When you're the brightest star and you know it. Showing us how to glitter our way into parties gloriously is the All Too Well: The Short Film artist. She donned an Oscar de la Renta rhinestone embellished mini dress which featured a halter neck. Styled along with ankle-strap stilettos, rings, and drop earrings, Taylor looked stunning with bright red lipstick and bejewelled eye makeup.

Lil Nas X

When the Industry Baby singer and drama enters the chat, there's no turning your head back. Today's all-black look was surely out of this world and no faint-hearted who dare to try this. He went shirtless and rocked sequinned trousers, to top it off and stand out, a feathered circular headpiece and a tiered detail from designer Harris Reed's shelves were chosen. His graphic eyeliner flick and sheeny choice of jewellery looked good.

Lili Reinhart

More black the merrier, this is what we loved about today. As though a uniform theme was set and stars just followed the instructions. It's a fail-safe hue so might as well swear by it. Bringing goth energy and grace in equal parts, the Riverdale actress wore a Fendi lace embroidered gown. This sheer floor-sweeping attire featured a keyhole neckline and those embroidered details are all the bliss here. Shine on with drop earrings and rings. Seal off your look with ankle-strap stilettos. A fabulous one!

Lizzo

Don't let anybody tell you extra isn't the most happening fashion term. Anybody can hit the red carpet clad in a dress, what's so different and new? This voluminous gown? Only the Good as Hell artist can lead the way. That's the trick, not everybody would say yes to this off-shoulder billowing navy blue gown by designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Signed off with gold accessories, we first noticed the one on her lips, and to further accentuate her makeup was the green lipstick. Sorry, we're not fully impressed with this look.

Jack Harlow

Nothing a leather outfit can't do. This Hermès deep brown pantsuit was teamed with a turtleneck shirt. The Nail Tech artist put a final seal on his dapper look with brown tinted sunnies, a watch, and diamond stud earrings. This cosy-cool look also entailed black polished shoes. Doesn't look like this style pushed the envelope. It's pretty much seen and done.

Becky G

The Fulanito singer gave us a taste of colour treat. She was seen in a bodycon gown by Zuhair Murad. This deep neck number had multi-coloured sequins that created all the motifs. It also bore a knee-high slit and side cut-outs (now that looks, killer). This strappy number was red hot with statement earrings and looked perfectly gold with peep-toe stilettos. Now, this gets full marks!

Avril Lavigne

When your outfit does all the talking, you treasure it forever. Just as the one you see as approved by the Complicated singer. This Versace fit looked cool with the close-neck and full-sleeved top which had a structured boning detail. She nailed her punk look with cargo pants which looked baggy and comfy. Her casual look was accessorised with a silver two-tiered chunky chain accessory and a black belt. Do you like her dyed orange sleek hairdo? Her eye makeup looks like an overdose of glamour. We're sort of divided on whether to call this average or a chic one, what do you think we should go with?

Dylan O'Brien

A co-ordinated set and floral embroidery, can this sound and look nattier than this? The Bode jacket and trousers were clubbed with a ribbed tank top and to complement this look for the evening he chose black sunnies, gold chains, and formal shoes. How easy does this look? We'd give the co-ord combo a 10 / 10.

Who do you think dressed up the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal Wedding: Celebs who brought the best show in desi ensembles that look super festive