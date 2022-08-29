MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift in an Oscar de la Renta halter neck dress defined sparkly glamour; Yay or Nay?

It's that time of the year where 'sheeny' and 'sexy' are the It words. What to expect? Your favourite icons bring some greatest fashion moments. There's no debating it because such will be the energy to marvel at. We're very certain that minimalism will hold no place here because MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is back again for good. A yearly ritual where the best of talents are given a token of appreciation and likewise get noted for their outfits. Happening live and loud at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Swift is one of the well-dressed guests.

The singer's 2021 work, "All Too Well: The Short Film" is nominated for five awards and we're sending her all the well wishes and congragulations as he bagged the best Best Longform Video Award. Taylor Swift has a good host of chic ensembles and did she just impress us? To be honest it's hard to pinpoint that one detail we're not moved by. Everything seen on this Oscar de la Renta mini creation is everything!

The 32-year-old absolutely dazzled as this halter neck looked every sort of perfection. Bursting with rhinestones, this embellished semi-see-through dress featured a mini V-neckline and an asymmetric hem much like what you'd see on tulip skirts. This sleeveless attire was combined with multiple chains and was worn over a nude-toned bodycon outfit. Taylor's red carpet look was capped off with ankle-strap stilettos from Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz rings and drop earrings. She sported a winged eyeliner, deep red pout, and bejewelled eye makeup, rhinestone movement is for real, we must say! And her hairdo featured a bun.

