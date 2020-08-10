Naina’s glasses in Kal Ho Na Ho to Kabir Singh’s aviators: Bollywood’s most ICONIC accessories

Believe it or not, accessories have played an important part in shaping some of the most iconic Bollywood characters. Find out

When you talk about Bollywood, it is difficult to miss out on the iconic roles that have managed to leave their mark on the industry. From Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to now, Kabir Singh, certain movie characters have gained a special place in all our hearts. When we ask ourselves, what makes them THIS special, it mostly comes down to their iconic movie dialogues and their distinctive wardrobe. Certain accessories have a bigger role in shaping the characters and today we're giving an ode to these stunning pieces. I mean, we would give anything to have these pieces in our wardrobe!

Anjali's headband and dupatta from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The tomboy played by Kajol to when she turns into a gorgeous woman, Anjali's character was shaped around two iconic accessories that played an important role. While the headband gave her the whole sporty vibe, the flowy dupatta showed the second phase of her life beautifully. Truly iconic!

Naina's glasses in Kal Ho Na Ho

Another iconic accessory was literally a pair of glasses. It perfectly helped in shaping Marina's character and boy did it live up to it! The timid and shy Naina gave full justice to the glasses and ditched them when 'learned how to smile.'

Naina Talwar's glasses in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Another iconic movie by , the Naina here again had glasses. However, she was shown as a shy and studious character who was out exploring the world.

Vimmi Saluka aka Babli's jhola from Bunty Aur Babli

With bright Patiala suits and a jhola always by her side, Rani Mukerji popularised the Punjabi kudi look back in 2005. The embellished jholas aka the bucket bags that she carried around in most parts of the movies became immensely popular and shaped the character well!

Kabir Singh's aviators

Bringing things back to the present, Kabir Singh was a popular movie (for both good and bad reasons) but what got even more popular were the sunglasses he wore for most parts of the movie showing off his rebellious side!

Sushmita Sen's embellished file folders in Main Hoon Na

While chiffon sarees has its own fan base in Bollywood, Sushmita Sen took it to another level with her sleeveless blouses. Adding to it were her file folders (well, they had to show that she was a professor, right?) that surprisingly matched her sarees and complimented her look. Funny how even a simple accessory can turn the character around!

