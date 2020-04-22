Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Sunehri in Dhoom 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ICONIC looks from her films

Even before Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a setter of trends in Bollywood! Check out her most iconic outfits from her films.

Aishwarya Rai has been in the industry for as long as we can remember and has delivered many iconic performances. The actress proved she could be versatile by playing the role of girl-next-door Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and stole hearts to the role of a thief, Sunehri in Dhoom 2.

But it wasn't just her acting - her dance, her expressions and everything else put together, made her who she is today.

Since then, Ash has done multiple big-budget films in both Bollywood and Hollywood, making her one of the most well-renowned Bollywood stars across the globe. But it is not just the characters she portrayed that left an impact on us - it was her outfits that also became the talk of the town! Check out her most epic looks so far.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

In this film, Aishwarya Rai played the girl-next-door Nandini who falls in love with 's character. Her outfits in the songs Nimbooda and Dhol Baaje were as popular as the songs themselves!

Devdas

Yet another iconic role Ash played, was that of Paro in Devdas. Heavy jewellery, lavish saris with loads of embroidery on them ensured she looked elegant throughout the film. In the song Dola Re, it was her red and white outfit that stole the show!

Josh

Doe-eyed, Aishwarya rocked everything a tomboy would in the film. Denim dungarees, denim skirts, shorts, tank tops, shoes and her hair styled into voluminous waves, was a look everybody wanted to imitate.

Dhoom 2

Stealing hearts all over, Aishwarya Rai looked sizzling in this film. She sported everything from bikinis to two-piece sets to lavish breezy dresses all with ease. A hit though was her blue and white bikini that made waves across!

Jodhaa Akbar

In this historical drama, Aishwarya Rai looked every bit of a royal. She donned over-the-top outfits in bright shades, jewellery that stole the show and an attitude like no other! All her outfits and jewellery still make for epic bridal looks!

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Making her comeback, Ash looked every bit as glamorous in this film. Her long coats, chic outfits and no-nonsense attitude among everything else stole hearts in the film.

Which of Aishwarya Rai's looks do you think is the most iconic from her films? Let us know in the comments below.

