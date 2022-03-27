Nargis Fakhri played showstopper for Romaa at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in a purple and gold anarkali

Today marks the last day of the joint fashion week between FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week. The 5-day event which has been taking place in Delhi has been an excellent platform both for new designers and renowned labels to showcase their creations on a large platform.

Today, Label Romaa put forth a grand showcase of her latest collection, Jharoka Couture '22, that was inspired by heritage and traditional art forms. The designer's idea was to tailor-make a closet for every modern woman. Actress and model Nargis Fakhri flew down from New York City to play showstopper for the designer. She rocked a deep purple full-sleeve anarkali kurta which was equal parts elegant and royal. This was worn over flared palazzo pants. The outfit came with a matching dupatta that was the show-stealer. Her purple dupatta bore intricate gold embroidery that added a regal touch to her simple kurta as she made her comeback by sashaying down on the ramp.

Her long locks were styled into voluminous curls that framed her face well. A dewy glow, flushed cheeks, filled-in brows, and lips that almost matched her outfit completed Fakhri's show-stopping look for the event.

Additionally, statement jewels including heavy earrings, a simple yet elegant nath, and gold haath-phool rounded off the Rockstar actress' look well.

