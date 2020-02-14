Natalie Portman slammed by Rose McGowan for her Dior cape at the Academy Awards 2020

Making a bold statement on the Oscars 2020 red carpet came with a bitter aftertaste for Natalie Portman. What to know why? Take a look.

At the Academy Awards 2020, as always celebrities took the opportunity to make a political or social statement. The Black Swan star, has been pretty vocal about her opinions when it comes to veganism and feminism. For this year’s Oscars, Natalie Portman opted for a Christian Dior gown and layered it with a custom-made black cape with the names of female directors snubbed by the Academy embroidered on it. Names of female directors such as Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) were embroidered in gold on the black cape.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” said Natalie about her eclectic fashion choice. The actress was highly praised for her move on the red carpet and left everyone impressed. Except, Rose McGowan. She slammed Natalie Portman for her ‘subtle way’ of standing by female directors. Rose McGowan called out Portman for working with very few female directors throughout her very long career. “Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her Oscar 'protest.' The kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery. Brave? No, not by a long shot. More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do.... Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career- one of them was you. You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director- you,” said McGowan in a long Facebook post.

#RoseMcGowan her statement on #NataliePortman is very accurate. I agree with her. Until I knew what the situation was, I supported Natalie for courage but at the moment I am for Rose. pic.twitter.com/O7mOVYWDOv — Marvel'ove '89 (@marvelova89) February 13, 2020

Natalie Portman has worked with three female directors throughout her career. Including Mira Nair’s 2008 anthology New York, I Love You, Rebecca Zlotowski for 2016’s Planetarium and Vanita Shastry’s 2015 movie The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards.

Right after Rose McGowan’s criticism, Natalie Portman released a statement to BBC saying, “It is true I've only made a few films with women," she said. "In my long career, I've only gotten the chance to work with female directors a few times - I've made shorts, commercials, music videos and features with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and myself.” She also went on saying that a lot of projects she has worked on were headed by women but sadly couldn’t come to fruition.

The Black Swan star also said that she hopes to work with more women in the future as she has been quite unsuccessful in the past at doing so. What are your thoughts on the backlash faced by Natalie Portman for her Dior cape embroidered with the name of female directors ignored by the Academy? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More