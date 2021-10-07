Natasha Dalal sports a navy slip dress for Monisha Jaising & Shweta Bachchan Nanda's FDCIxLFW show

The second edition of the 'Phygital' fashion show with FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week is in full swing. Day 2 of the show was eventful with ace designers Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda closing the day with some of the trendiest outfits perfect for the millennial girl. Designer and Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal was also present at the show in support of her close friends and contemporaries.

Known for pulling off the most unusual looks with absolute ease, case in point her white wedding lehenga, Dalal put forth a simple look at the final show of Day 2 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The designer picked out a navy blue fit and flare slip dress for the occasion and even posed for the paps in it. The designer's outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps with a ruffle, elegant hemline.

She kept her accessories to a bare minimum by adding on a pair of metallic gold earrings, neutral-tone pumps with gold studs and a deep, burgundy velvet sling bag with a gold chain-link strap, that complemented her outfit well.

Keeping her makeup basic as always, the star wife went with a flawless base, filled-in brows and pink-tinted lips with a hint of gloss on them. Her hair was styled into easy, glossy waves that completed her effortlessly stylish look for the fashion show.

We that the diva kept her look simple, fuss-free and minimal for the event and showed up without trying too hard. Her outfit is also perfect for a date night out!

What are your thoughts on Natasha Dalal's look? Comment below and let us know.

