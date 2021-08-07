National Handloom Day 2021: 5 Times Bollywood divas made us fall in love with handloom sarees!

You could travel to any state in India, and you are guaranteed to stumble upon the most gorgeous handloom textiles! On August 7 each year, we celebrate the unwavering spirit of all Indian craft communities as the National Handloom Day, also commemorating the Swadeshi Movement started on this date in 1905. With our recent pledge to become an ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ nation via the #Vocal4Local campaign, handloom sarees as heirloom-worthy investments are relevant now more than ever, and serve as a hallmark of Indian artistic brilliance!

Bollywood’s leading ladies never fail to wow us with their impeccable taste in sarees. When it comes to their perfect saree, not only do they choose the most visually appealing ones, but they often choose sustainable ones and wholeheartedly support the handloom sector! Here are 5 times our favourite divas rocked handloom sarees in style -

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan’s personal style is proof enough that she is the ultimate saree lover! To commemorate National Handloom Day 2021, she wore this pink checked raw silk temple border saree by the House of Urrmi.

The artistry and allure of handloom Indian silks are unmatched. Let us wear handloom silk products with pride and celebrate the magical creations of our weavers, today and everyday! Vidya Balan

Dia Mirza

One look at her wardrobe proves that handloom weaves and Dia Mirza are inseparable! A big advocate for sustainable fashion and traditional ethnic wear, Dia seamlessly switched between the most beautiful handcrafted silks, cottons and chiffons. Here is a picture from her wedding day when she looked ethereal in this traditional red Banarasi silk saree with gold zari by Raw mango, which she is nostalgic about in her recent post!

There is nothing in the world of fashion that Deepika Padukone cannot pull off the best - that is how experimental she is with fashion! However, when it comes to sarees, she often visits her South Indian roots with the most opulent handloom Kanjeevaram sarees. Remember this pure zari Kanjeevaram saree from her reception? In this traditional drape from Adyava by The House of Angadi, Deepika looked no less than royalty!

Often one to stick to her sometimes girl-next-door, sometimes glamorous diva style, Shraddha Kapoor broke the internet a while ago with this post on Diwali! She channeled her Maharashtrian elegance with this dazzling purple traditional Paithani saree and looked every bit the part!

Any conversation around handloom sarees and opulence is truly incomplete without mentioning Rekha! Traditional and the most intricate Kanjeevaram handloom sarees have become her signature style, and have continued to inspire a generation of fans and stars alike! This beautiful one from an award function for instance proves that nobody can pull off a saree with panache as Rekha does!

