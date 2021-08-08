National Handloom Day 2021: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, & Samantha Akkikeni on the artisanal weaves of India

Yesterday marked the seventh year that our country has officially observed as National Handloom Day. The one that holds significance with the Swadeshi movement in 1905, this day is solely designated to honour and cherish the handloom weaving community for their outstanding contribution to India's socio-economic development.

It also allows us to preserve our long-standing connection to the handloom heritage, which continues to empower weavers to earn their daily bread as they weave beautiful elements and tradition into textiles. The many weaves like Khadi, Zari, Ikat, Kalamkari, and so on, have gradually paved their way into the closets of celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Jonas, and many others. A work so fine and rich, how can one say no to these? Take a look at the celebrities who took to Instagram yesterday to spread a hearty message about what India will forever pride on, handloom. Samantha Akkineni is an actress who is super keen on experimenting with everything fashion. Here’s what we noted down from her story, “Handloom is that Indian Legacy that stands untarnished to this day. It is time we celebrate decades of craftsmanship, intricate work, and the artisans for their sheer hard work to make this land shine in colour and vivacity.” The star also shared a quote via feed about weavers that stated, "When human hands and heart work in tandem that is grace in the making."

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein starlet, Dia Mirza often embraces sustainable handwoven attire and if you’re someone who needs that switch from fast fashion, turn to her for all the inspiration. She shared, “There's so much to love, respect and treasure about our #IndianHandlooms!!! On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let’s come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let’s appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics.”

A look at Vidya Balan’s style files will show you that the Kahaani actor has no dearth of sarees in her wardrobe. Elegantly clad in a pink and ivory House of Urrmi saree, she posted a picture of herself which entailed a pretty long message. “The beauty of silk blossoms in the handlooms. The artistry and allure of Handloom Indian Silks are unmatched. Let us wear handloom silk products with pride and celebrate the magical creations of our weaves, today and everyday! That alone would be a fitting tribute to their passion and devotion towards their masterful craft.”

