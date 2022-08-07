National Handloom Day 2022: Deepika Padukone to Dia Mirza: 5 Celebs who looked stellar in traditional weaves

If your wardrobe is defined enormously by handloom textiles, pat yourself on your shoulder for never letting your roots and ancient practices fade. It's Handloom day! For centuries, handwoven fabrics are trusted to an immeasurable extent to gallivant with from weddings to pujas and a list that doesn't seem to end. Every nook of the corner of our country has a story that speaks of Indian crafts, their authenticity, and the masterminds also known as weavers behind its brilliance.

Today, let's take a heart-filled-with-pride kind of walk through the starlets' style gallery who have given testimonies that they cherish handloom weaves rather than sequester the royalty and elegance of these.

Karisma Kapoor

Brights are beautiful. What do you think? This ethnic gem by Payal Khandwala featured a midi handwoven silk kurta colour-blocked and teamed with grey silk palazzo pants. Hoop earrings and kolhapuri flats wrapped up the Dil To Pagal Hai diva's look for the Diwali 2021 celebrations.

Deepika Padukone

Regality at its finest behaviour! The Gehraiyaan actress looked gorgeous in Raw Mango's Varanasi silk sari from the brand's Shamiana collection. Style your traditional look for a daytime wedding with a matching red blouse and gold accessories. Antique is a good choice to look at for jewellery.

Vidya Balan

Is there any variation of handloom weaves the Sherni actress hasn't tested? We doubt it. Dressed in Label Anushree's creation, her tussar silk kurta looked majestic with colourful hand embroidery and hand-painted kalamkari patterns. This three-quarter panelled kurta was clubbed with palazzo. Her look was accessorised with jhumkas and strappy gold stilettos.

Dia Mirza Rekhi

Double intake of charm follows with yellow and green. A sweet blend indeed. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress is a massive patron of sustainable and handloom creations. This Archana Jaju Kalamkari sari hailed from Benaras and is artfully painted by artisans from Sri Kalahasthi who opted for organic colours. Rounded off with a short-sleeved simple blouse, she added minimal jewellery.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Make a return to red in style and something as praise-worthy as this two-piece creation from Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti. The Shaakuntalam actress rocked a midi jacket over a flowy plain silk dress with an asymmetric hem. You can spice up your look with matching accessories or go with black ankle-strappy stilettos.

Whose look is the best here? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor is living the holiday life in the coolest and chicest outfits coloured all bright and cute













