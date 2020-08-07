National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who wore traditional weaves in all its glory

Bollywood belles love their traditional weaves and have opted for them on multiple occasion. So, on National Handloom Day we take a look back at the times they wore Indian sarees!

The leading ladies of Bollywood have always been a fan of sarees but when it comes to picking the right one, they are often opting for some of the most traditional wonders. They're often going 'Vocal for Local' as they select their desi Indian sarees and support artisans who create these handwoven numbers. So on the occasion of National Handloom Day, we're looking back at the time when traditional weaves became their go-to.

is one of the biggest advocates of traditional weaves and this INR 600 saree is enough proof. She chose the local weave from a marketplace in Kolkata and made sure to shed light on its local craftsmanship.

often sticks to her South Indian roots and opts for classic Kanjeevaram pieces. The silk creations are definitely one of her favourites as she is seen wearing them at multiple occasions.

When we talk about Indian handloom saree, it's very difficult to miss who is one of the best people to go-to for inspiration in this matter!

channelled her inner Maharashtrian girl as she took to her mom's closet to find this gorgeous Paithani for Diwali a few years ago. She wore it with traditional gold jewellery and kohl-rimmed eyes. We're quite a fan!

Lastly, we have Jonas on the list who wore a bright blue Banarasi silk saree by Ekaya X Masaba and turned quite a lot of heads.

We are quite the fans of how celebrities have often resorted to local handloom wonders to create a statement and this is what Handloom Day stands for!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

