Navratri 2020 Day 1: Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt; Wear the colour of the day like a true celebrity

Navratri calls for a new coloured outfit each day and today we have all the celebrity-approved ways you can wear grey! Check it out

The festive season is upon us which means that it's going to be all about playing dress-up and meeting friends and family. While the pandemic has put most of our plans on hold, it's always fun to stick around the festive spirit and make the most of what we can. Dressing up is easy and to be honest, it really manages to put you in a good mood and enjoy the festival the right way.

Navratri is here and like every year, each day is celebrated with a different colour. This takes our love for dressing up to a whole new level and we are definitely excited! For day 1, we have grey and while colours rule our closets, grey can definitely make a statement without demanding attention! So, in case you're looking for inspiration to rock grey outfits like a pro, we've got what you're looking for!

Go all out with your look and opt for an embellished saree like Tara Sutaria and Jonas. It's perfect for nights when you have family and friends coming over. Let your hair down and keep things simple otherwise!

If you're looking for an outfit that fits your low-key pandemic festive mood, Kareena Kapoor Khan's grey off-beat suit serves the perfect inspiration. Paired with wide-legged pants and a statement necklace, the look is truly a perfect one for a small gathering at home.

Dancing has been an important part during Navratri and while that is barely possible now, we can still make the most of it at home while dressing up! This anarkali is a perfect pick for you when you feel like dancing around with your family and friends. With a touch of traditional elements using accessories, you can easily elevate the look to a whole new level.

For people who love to dress up, all these looks does sound fun but to be honest, low-key kurta sets are the best for a quite festival at home. 's chikankari set is one of the best picks to keep things traditional yet comfortable this Navratri.

Right up your alley is another suit worn by . This layered Anarkali will fit perfectly into the festive mood without going OTT!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

