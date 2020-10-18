Navratri 2020 Day 2: Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon: Orange hued outfit inspiration to take from celebrities

Today's colour is the bright and happy tone - Orange. Take a look at how celebrities have sported the shade so far for some inspiration.

Playing dress up according to the colour of the day is the best thing about Navratri. While Covid-19 has put almost all celebrations on hold, there is no harm dressing up at home for yourself to celebrate the festivities in your own small ways.

Each day of Navratri is celebrated by dressing up in a different colour. The shade for Day 2, is Orange, the bright and attractive colour that demands all attention!

If you are looking for last-minute inspiration on how to sport the shade today, we have you covered.

For a simple yet elegant look, nobody better to take inspiration from than . The diva showed us how to rock the shade without garnering too much attention. She picked a simple white anarkali with an orange embellished border and abstract prints all over the outfit.

picked out a head-to-toe orange suit with simple ethnic embroidery all over her outfit. Styled with a simple chiffon dupatta and glowing makeup, this look is elegant and festive yet not too loud.

Want to go all out with your glam look? Take cue from Bhumi Pednekar's bright orange saree with sequins all over it. Styled with a matching blouse and her hair in a messy ponytail, this is one bold yet beautiful look for Navratri.

Kriti Sanon is all about bright colours and contemporary silhouettes. We love how the actress styled a simple strapless maxi dress and gave it an ethnic touch with heavy jewellery and simple juttis to complete the look.

Keeping it simple, Vidya Balan sported a long kurta with matching palazzo pants in a bright orange number. Her dupatta draped around her shoulders featured intricate embroidery in an ethnic pattern. Heavy golden earrings, a matching potli and simple juttis completed her look.

If you aren't too fond of the bright orange shade, 's muted peachy orange number has you covered! She styled her heavily embroidered kurta with a pair of simple orange flared pants and a matching dupatta for a modern ethnic look.

Which celeb's look are you going to take inspiration from today? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

