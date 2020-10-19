Navratri 2020 Day 3: Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria: Simplest celeb inspired white looks you can sport for today

Today's colour is the simple, classic white shade that you can hardly go wrong with. Take a look at how celebrities have styled the shade so that you too can so it today!

One of the many things we love about Navratri is dressing up according to the colour. Despite the pandemic putting our celebrations on hold, we can make a small effort to dress up at home according to the colour of the day and be a part of the festivities.

Today's muted and simple colour, one that you can't possibly go wrong with, is white. The simple and clean tone is fuss-free and looks good on everybody! If you are looking for some last-minute inspiration on how to sport the colour even at home, we have you covered!

Can't deal with the burning October heat? 's strappy kurta and sharara is the perfect combination. Pick out a simple sleeveless or strappy kurta and style it with flared pants. Ditch the dupatta since you're at home anyway and keep comfortable in the breezy number.

For yet another fuss-free look, take note from Sara Ali Khan. With colourful stripes in different neon hues, Sara kept her look trendy yet comfortable in the cotton number styled with pyjamas and neon juttis.

Looking like a boss lady even in her ethnic outfit, Jonas picked out a botanical printed white kurta paired with flared palazzo pants. The full-sleeve number bore a simple collar and she styled it with mirror sunnies to complete her look.

If flowing anarkalis are your thing, nobody better than to inspire you today! The diva sported a simple flowing Anarkali with a cream border and styled it with matching white juttis and a white dupatta. Heavy emerald and gold earrings added some glam and made up for the simplicity of her look.

too opted for an Anarkali, but with much more detail on it. Her chikankari version looked grand and was styled with white and gold juttis and a heavy necklace and earrings set to add to the grandeur of the look.

For a fuss-free millennial inspired look, Tara Sutaria's chikankari kurta that she styled for an off-duty look is just perfect. She kept it comfortable with matching leggings and simple slippers. Her hair too was pulled back into a simple ponytail. A perfect work-from-home look, we think!

To show off your inner fashionista, take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva sported a kurta with an unusual silhouette and minimal gold patterns on it, and a collar as well! Styled with breezy palazzos and heavy statement earrings, we think this look is perfect for meetings or even zoom videos!

Which diva's white outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2020 Day 2: Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon: Orange hued outfit inspiration to take from celebrities

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×