Navratri 2020 Day 4: Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Celeb inspired ways to rock red outfits for the day

If you're looking for all the inspiration to look your best in red outfits, we've got you covered!

Red us that one classic colour that almost everyone loves. Known as the colour if love, red in India has a whole different meaning. Considered to be one of the most auspicious colours, red is used by everyone for weddings to important festivals all year round. Considering Navratri and Durga Puja is one of them, you can never go wrong with the bright hue!

Here are a few celebrity-inspired ways to wear red on this festive occasion:

First up, we have Alia Bhatt who served not one but two outfit inspirations today. First up, she kept things simple with a Sabyasachi saree that bore minimum embroideries in the same hue. Paired with a matching blouse, sleek hair and neutral makeup, this look is surely worth recreating during this pandemic-affected festive season. It's low-key but still manages to create a statement!

Next on our list is a rather dressier option. This velvet sharara set is again by Sabyasachi and while the suit speaks for itself, Alia managed to tone things down with her dewy glam and sleek ponytail.

If you're not a fan of going all out with a whole red ensemble, Deepika Padukone's post-wedding attire can serve as great inspiration. She chose for a plain cream Anarkali and styled it with a red silk dupatta that was draped around her. This is surely a great way to introduce colour in your outfit without being scared about pulling off an all-red outfit.

Aishwarya Rai

For us, festive season means going all out with your attire and Aishwarya Rai's embellished suit does just that! The actress surely knows how to keep things balanced with her makeup and hair and it's the best person to take style cues from.

If you're looking to keep things simple yet comfortable and elegant, we have the perfect look for you. This plain red kurta set is surely a winner and based on your mood, you can dress it up or down. We love how Sonam added a touch of elegance and tradition with her statement earrings!

Now, coming back to the basic i.e our favourite attire - the saree. You can literally make heads turn even in the simplest of drapes and Katrina Kaif's red printed wonder by Anita Dongre serves enough proof. All you need to do is drape it around a matching blouse. The colour in itself will create a statement!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If nothing works, just raid your mom's closet or revisit your old festive wardrobe for a perfect find. Red suits are the best and easiest ways to create a statement. Just top the look off with Kajal and a sleek bun and you'll literally be good to go!

Whose look would you like to wear? Let us know in the comments section below.

