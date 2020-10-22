Navratri 2020 Day 6: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; Make the most of the yellow hue on this festive occasion

Look your best in yellow outfits in this auspicious occasion of Navratri! Check it out

The festive season is here and what better way to celebrate it than to go all out with colours. The 9-day festival of Navratri bring us a new hue each day and honestly it's the best thing for people who love to play dress up. Today is the 6th day and according to our colour calendar, it's time to bring out the yellow!

Now who better to take inspiration from than Bollywood celebrities. Over the years they have served enough looks for us to get inspired by and we've got you covered in that department!

Here are all the celeb Inspired ways to wear yellow:

First up, we have whose love for yellow desi outfits have no bounds. To spare you the trouble of going through it all, we brought the two best outfits that are fit for the post-lockdown festival.

Moving on we have who has made it pretty evident that yellow isn't on her favourites list, she is often stepping out of her comfort zone and opting one. This yellow kurta set by Sabyasachi is surely a winner and perfect for you to rock on Day 6 of Navratri.

Moving on, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who surely knows how to steal the show in a right manner. Her silk saree by designer, Masaba Gupta is perfect when colour-blocked with a pink blouse. We are definitely a fan!

Kriti Sanon is next on our lists me her embellished anarkali is all you can ask for this Navratri. It is enough to steal the show and hence works best with minimal makeup and hair.

Tara Sutaria is another diva on our list and her yellow anarkali is a show stopper. The colour in itself is a crowd pleaser and when allowed to shine, it can definitely make a statement!

Moving on, we have Sara Ali Khan who not only showed the world how to look your best in yellow but gave her angarkha kurta an indo-western twist by pairing it with a pair of skinny jeans.

Lastly we have Kajol who recently gave us major festive inspiration in her Ridhi Mehra kurta set. It's perfect for when you're looking to keep things simple and low-key.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

