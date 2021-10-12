Navratri 2021: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Celeb approved ways to go all RED on Day 6

The 9 days of Navratri are the most fun not just because of the festivities and celebrations, but also following the colour code set for every single day. Today, Day 6, is all about going red with your outfits and who better to take inspiration from than our favourite Bollywood divas! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, here's how our favourite leading ladies incorporated red into their outfits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

If you're keen to get all glammed up, nobody better than the Bachchan bahu to take inspiration from today. She wore a blood-red Manish Malhotra sharara set which featured detailed gold embroidery all through the kurta and matching embellishment on the hems of her sharara pants. Her hair styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner and glowing makeup completed the starlet's look.

Alia Bhatt

Weaving desi magic was Alia Bhatt in a red printed sharara set. Her red kurta featured a printed yoke neckline and red vertical striped sharara pants. A block printed matching red dupatta with gold work all over, heavy gold earrings and her hair neatly pinned behind her ears completed Alia's look.

Katrina Kaif

Heading out for a Garba session tonight? Katrina Kaif's Manish Malhotra half saree is perfect for the occasion. The diva sported the half-saree set with flared sharara pants, a basic blouse and her hair styled to perfection. A statement necklace and rose-tinted cheeks completed the diva's look for the evening.

Tara Sutaria

Showing us how to colour block in style, Tara Sutaria rocked a bright red short anarkali kurta by Manish Malhotra for Diwali celebrations last year. She styled this with pastel green sharara pants and a bright purple dupatta with brocade work on it. The heavy gold and zardozi work on the outfit makes it the perfect choice for celebrations tonight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For a more basic look, we suggest you take notes from Kareena Kapoor Khan's red Raghavendra Rathore kurta that bore gold embroidery all over. She paired this with pyjama pants, a simple dupatta and gold juttis to match. Kohl-lined eyes and bold gold earrings completed her look well.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Want to go all out for Garba night tonight? Step into a heavy lehenga like PeeCee did with this Anita Dongre number. She paired it with a minuscule red blouse that showed off her toned stomach and completed her outfit with a sheer red dupatta, gold necklace and lips that matched her ootd!

Deepika Padukone

Red too bold a colour for you? Deepika Padukone's look with a hint of red, in the form of a brocade Sabyasachi dupatta paired over an off-white kurta and leggings, is the perfect pick to make a statement and follow the colour code without going all out!

Which diva's red outfit are you taking inspiration from today? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: FDCI x LFW 2021: Unmissable makeup looks that made us double tap it all in a minute