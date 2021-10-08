Navratri 2021: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Celeb inspired ways to embrace green ethnic outfits today

During Navratri, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. While yesterday marked the first day of this week-long festival, the second day is devoted to Goddess Brahmacharini. This unmarried form of Goddess Parvathi is symbolic of the severe penance she carried out and is also believed to govern Lord Mangal which makes ‘Green’ the colour of the day. The colour symbolizes growth, nature and energy. Here are 7 celeb-inspired trendy ways to embrace the hue in ethnic style and look perfect for the festive!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s paisley printed green ruffle saree from Sabyasachi is a trendy yet traditional style that's perfect for modern women who want to add a dash of cool vibe to their ethnic look. With accents of yellow and shades of green, this number brings in the celebration mood and is best paired with statement earrings or your favourite Chandbalis. The Kalank star styled her ruffled drape with an off-shoulder blouse and buckled belt to cinch in the waist. A simple ponytail and minimal makeup completed her stunning look.

Kriti Sanon

The Hum Do Humare Do starlet’s regal style in emerald green lehenga is for the win. Kriti Sanon looked drop-dead gorgeous in this Zara Umrigar creation that featured intricate tone-on-tone bead and sequin work, an A-line silhouette and 3D floral motifs on her voluminous skirt. The dupatta bore beaded tassels and the plunging neckline of her off-shoulder blouse made a contemporary case for ethnic looks. Grand statement jewellery, sleek hairdo and glam makeup rounded off her style.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s show-stopping number from designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika is next on our list. Her pastel green lehenga came with a floor-sweeping trail with beautiful floral embroidery in pastel shades of pink and beige. Her matching puff sleeve blouse also gave a cutesy touch to her dreamy look. She kept the look minimal with a choker necklace and completed her glam avatar with dewy makeup and centre-parted sleek hair.

Anoushka Sharma

A stunning green Chanderi saree featuring gold dots and a thick border was Anoushka Sharma’s choice to look grand and luxe at the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards in Mumbai a couple of years ago. Her bottle-green sheer number with golden embroidery work was teamed with a matching three-fourth sleeve silk blouse. She accessories up with complimenting gold jewellery and sealed the look perfectly in style.

Deepika Padukone

The Intern star, Deepika Padukone’s deep green sharara set from Sabyasachi is an interesting look for the Garba night. It's comfortable, trendy yet oozes the festive spirit with its bling! Deepika pulled her hair back into a puffy ponytail and wore subtle glam makeup with winged eyeliner, glossy lips and highlighters. She looked like a diva in her gorgeous ethnic suit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s velvet Anita Dongre number is made to stand out from the crowd. Her three-piece set featured a sleeveless green velvet kurta that bore a deep V-neckline and silver embroidery, matching sharara pants and a light net dupatta. She tied back in a sharp bun and glammed up with crimson lip colour, gold eyeshadow, and layers of mascara. A pair of silver Kolhapuri heels, stacked green glass bangles and statement earrings with maang tikka perfected her grand ethnic look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Stealing our hearts with her million-dollar smile, Shraddha Kapoor looked OTT in her Guara lehenga by Anita Dongre. Intricately embroidered with Resham, Dori, sequins, pearls, cut dana, Zari and zardozi work, her green stop-and-stare lehenga is a winning choice to outshine everyone in green today. Her long tunic-style choli featured a rounded keyhole neckline and the diva rounded off the look with half-up, half-down hairdo and glam ethnic makeup.

Which diva’s green ethnic outfit would you rather take inspiration from to ace the festive style today? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt: 7 Festive outfits for Dussehra in the colour of the day - YELLOW