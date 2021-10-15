Navratri 2021: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Celebs who rolled out purplicious looks for Dussehra today

The past nine days gave all of us reasons to haul on some colourful ensembles to celebrate the bliss of Navratri. And, as today brings the end of this festival with Dussehra where the victory of good was made possible by Lord Rama as Ravana lost. Treat yourself to something glorious as well and aim to put the most vying look in purple.

This pretty hue symbolises good energy, going strong on ambitions, and chasing goals. Let’s evoke the vibes needed for the day with some inspiration scoured from Bollywood divas desi style files that’s a step away from all things boring. For something that can complete your day regally, Alia Bhatt’s Anarkali from Anamika Khanna can be a great choice. The full-sleeved number bore a gold embroidered neckline and a broad border which was paired with pants and a dupatta that came in shades of white and purple. With double-layered jhumkas, her ethnic look was rounded off showing no one can pull off a minimal-accessory look better than the 28-year-old.

Anything sequins can be considered as the hottest drop delivered to us by the fashion world. It’s something that fuels up your party outfit circuit, just like Janhvi Kapoor’s six yards of beauty. She gleamed extra in Manish Malhotra’s lilac creation that had sparkly tassels attached to it and sealed it off with a bralette and statement earrings.

The traditional silk saree has made a long-standing name for itself having received the likes of starlets too with time. Shraddha Kapoor donned a saree that she picked out from her mother’s closet and proved everything perfect starts with a good old saree. It entailed gold zari work and was teamed with a half-sleeved green blouse. Mogras contributed beautifully to her look along with a gold choker and jhumkas.

For the woman who’s officially signed out of the frenzy of sarees and lehengas, Kriti Sanon’s sharara set from Sukriti and Aakriti will never make you think of these again. The short kurta featured gota embroidery and was teamed with matching pleated pants. Her dupatta with a scalloped border looked like an absolute winner with chandbalis and a fingering.

When you want to tap into a millennial mode, it’s only Khushi Kapoor who can help you with it. Take a scroll through her Instagram and tell us how many options are too many. Seen here in a desi avatar, she brought some bling through her floor-length lehenga skirt which bore a pleated hemline and a cropped blouse elevated with white floral embroidery. Throw your best earrings on and step out to turn some eyes blind with your glamour.

You can’t think of a fabulous fashion statement with conventional ensembles alone, trust something fusion for the day. You need to evolve with everything that’s up and running on the shelves like Shilpa Shetty Kundra often does. This Reeti Arneja’s three-piece set had a form-fitted long slit skirt, a plunging neckline blouse with half sleeves, and a dupatta that was attached from her waist which sat more like a saree pallu.

If you’re committed to putting out a no-fail look, lehengas will teach you how it’s done without letting the momentum tone down. Madhuri Dixit’s sparkly lehenga set consisted of a sleeveless V-neck blouse which was clubbed with a fanciful voluminous skirt that would make each twirl count. The entire ensemble bore white embroidery and had holographic sequins attached. Nothing beats the pink and purple combo, right? A sheer dupatta and diamond jewellery made this look one of our favourites.

Whose look has your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: When celebs showed neon green jackets are the hottest picks ever