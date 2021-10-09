Navratri 2021: Khushi Kapoor to Dia Mirza: 7 celeb inspired ways to include grey ethnic outfits today

Each day of Navratri is represented with a special colour and the third day is marked with the colour grey. The third form of Goddess Durga known as Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped today. Carrying a crescent moon on her forehead, the favourite colour of this avatar is grey. Although it is a dark hue, grey represents the determination to destroy evil and bring peace and harmony. Thus we bring about a list of 7 celebs who included this colour in their ethnic outfits. Let's get inspired.

Khushi Kapoor

The fashionista in the making, Khushi Kapoor donned a Manish Malhotra satin grey multi-layered lehenga with a V-neckline sleeveless bralette. A perfect festive ready outfit if you want to shine this day. Clubbing it with a golden choker, pointy-toe heels and bracelets, she looked absolutely gorgeous. Brown eyeshadow, pink blush, straight hair and rosy lips looked stunning on her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

During Akash Ambani's wedding celebrations, Priyanka was spotted wearing a dove grey saree by Tarun Tahiliani. This sheer lace drape was detailed with Swarovski crystals that she teamed with a matching blouse. She accessorised with diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and a ring. Her shoulder-length hair was styled into curls. Burgundy lips, shimmery eyes and matte skin added the right amount of shine to her look.

Kiara Advani

As a wedding guest, Kiara Advani dressed up in an eye-catching lehenga, a grey number by Faraz Manan. Comprising of a waistcoat blouse, it featured scalloped edges adorned with embellishments. A statement choker and ring completed her accessories. Dewy makeup, kohled eyes and rosy pink lips looked striking.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's grey multi-tiered sharara from Tarun Tahiliani came as the perfect festive outfit. The ensemble featured classic embroidery and embellished also bearing a cape detailing. With her hair tied back in a ponytail, matching jewellery, dewy makeup and smokey eyes she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is the most underrated fashionista in Bollywood. She has always made heads turn in a printed sharara set from Ridhi Mehra. She picked a print-on-print tunic for an event in Hyderabad. If you want to go minimalistic this season, this grey number is a perfect fit for you. Long silver earrings, soft dewy makeup with a bold red lip is appropriate to make a statement.

Dia Mirza

Dia stunned in a striking grey saree teamed with a matching blouse. The sleeveless blouse featured ruffles all over the neckline. She opted for this number as she turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra during the Lakmé Fashion Week. The saree bore a thin shiny border that added finesse to her look. She chose to style with minimal jewellery and her neutral makeup looked captivating.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi's shimmery ensemble by Anamika Khanna adds a contemporary twist to this modern saree. She teamed the saree with gold palazzo pants. Gold choker with emerald detailing, gold metallic heels, smokey eyes, poker-straight hair and neutral lips completed her glamorous avatar.

Which diva's grey outfit did you like most? Did you get inspired? Tell us in the comments.

