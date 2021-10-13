Navratri 2021: Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 7 Times celebs showed how to colour your day in royal blue

As today marks the seventh day of Navratri, the one solely dedicated to the goddess Kaalratri who is known to ward off evil and negative energies. Be dressed in royal blue today and we get the conundrum your mind would have been clouded with tons of options out there. This guide can keep you company to style up fabulous like your B-town divas.

The colour ‘Royal Blue’ in itself is the voice of splendidness and as you get another excuse to emanate queenly vibes, here’s how you can kickstart your glam by getting on board with the desi style. The ever-mesmerising Madhuri Dixit shows us how to stop daydreaming of the perfect ethnic ensemble and slip into one at the earliest. Lehengas are a commoner in the Kalank actress’ style stories and this mirror-work lehenga set by designer duo, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla looks absolutely like pure luxury with its gleaming allure. Having skipped the dupatta, her blouse beautified with tulle occupied the center stage. To amp your elegance up, pick jewellery adorned with sapphire and diamonds or anything sparkly.

Festivities are the ideal time to experiment and see what you can pull off the best. If lehengas and kurtas are something you’re partially done with, go for a fusion ensemble that has the best of both sarees and shararas like this monochrome number by Manish Malhotra. The Raazi starlet, Alia Bhatt’s outfit is the definition of stunning in a frame. Ami Patel chose to keep the embellished number simply gorgeous with a pink choker, maang tikka, and a bracelet with haath phool.

With a kurta suit so regal, you can never be stumped about how well this can work for you all day long and beyond. The White Tiger actress picked out AM: PM by Ankur and Priyanka Modi’s royal blue notched neckline kurta and churidar pants that were worn with sheer beautiful dupatta which bore the added glamour of gold embroidered border and sequin work done all over it. Kolhapuri wedges, statement earrings, and bangles signed off Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ethnic look.

Deepika Padukone often sparks a craze amongst fashionistas with her impeccable style game. Whether she goes after the conventional or one-of-kind road, there’s no doubt a tip or more to pick up. This Sabyasachi sequinned saree was no different. The Chhapaak actress wore it with a matching well-fitted sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with chunky jewellery. Here’s where your dinner plans for the night should begin.

Between your regular kurtas, sarees, lehengas and shararas, there exists a high-low ethnic ensemble. Kareena Kapoor Khan, as the world can guess, loves fashion a little too much and never stops herself from putting out impressive looks. Here’s another statement-making kurta that entailed gold patterns and a floor-length pleated skirt which was rounded off with gold-hued earrings and temple jewellery.

When all else seems done and tried many times, jumpsuits can do the needful. Kiara Advani’s royal blue Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika’s sleeveless outfit is pure gold. The plunging neckline blue number came with gold embroidery placed to perfection. The flared bottoms looked on point. The Kabir Singh starlet clubbed her OOTD with gold earrings and bangles.

This blue two-piece set is the design of a genius. This modish velvet number can elevate your mood with how striking it can look. Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a peplum-style embroidered top that came with bishop sleeves and a side tie-up detail. This was paired with pleated pants that bore Bothe velvet and dye fabric. It had a modern-day feel and with dramatic-looking jewellery, the Apne actress’ look was finished off with utmost grace.

Whose attire is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

