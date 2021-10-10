Navratri 2021: Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: 6 Times celeb inspired ways to wear orange ethnic outfits today

Navratri is a very special and auspicious occasion as it means worshipping nine goddesses. Every day has its own meaning and importance. Today is the fourth day, and we worship goddess Skandmata. She is the mother of Lord Kartikeya, and her worshipers are blessed by fame, wealth, and prosperity. This day is marked with the colour orange representing brightness, knowledge and tranquillity.

Here are 6 celebs to take inspiration from and include orange as your colour today.

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess donned an orange bandhani saree for her Diwali function. The saree featured a thin golden border paired with a bright pink blouse with golden work on the sleeves. She opted for matching pink-hued embellished juttis and golden bangles to accessorise. She looked breathtaking with no jewellery and her simple makeup look with a bindi, kohl eyes and nude lips. Sara kept her natural hair open.

Kajal Aggarwal

This look is perfect for Navratri puja. Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in her orange Anarkali suit with golden embellished work all over the neck, bottom, and sleeves. She paired a beige coloured net dupatta featuring a similar golden work. The actress wore beige coloured juttis with golden embellishments. She went all glam with her multicoloured choker necklace, big round earrings, and statement maang tika. Her makeup with kohl swept eyes and nude lips looked perfect with her side-swept wavy hair.

Shanaya Kapoor

We definitely need to add a lehenga to our Navratri outfit inspiration. Shanaya Kapoor looked like a burst of sunshine in her orange lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The lehenga had a bohemian vibe to it with a light bandhani polka dot print on the skirt, embroidered blouse, and a multicoloured dupatta with an orange border and cowrie shells at the ends. She paired golden jhumkas and a golden bangle with the outfit. Her glam makeup with eyeliner, blush cheeks, and pink lips added oomph to her look.

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi actress wore an orange saree by Monisha Jaising and we are in awe. She looked pretty in the floral printed saree with a white corset blouse. She paired up some flat sandals to go with the look. Kriti is accessorised with golden-orange Chandbalis and golden kadas in one hand. Her glam makeup look and ombre waves looked well together with the attire.

Shraddha Kapoor

This outfit of Shraddha is perfect for the day. She wore a simple full-sleeved orange salwar suit with a matching dupatta. The suit had some printed work all over it along with the dupatta. She wore small gold jhumkas with the outfit. The actress kept it neutral with no makeup and her natural hair open to one side.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa loves to style some amazing indo-western looks. She looked fabulous in an orange saree styled indo-western look with a pallu attached to the blouse. The unconventional attire had a belt at the waist. She wore matching orange coloured heels with the look. Her look was complete with some golden dangle earrings and gold kadas. Her smoky eyes with bold bright lips blended well with her ombre waves as well as the outfit.

Which of these looks do you think you will try on for today?

Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: 3 Times Parineeti Chopra rocked a smoky eye and how you can achieve it