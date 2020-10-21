Navratri Day 5: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: Celeb inspired ways to wear Royal Blue today

If you are looking for inspiration to sport royal blue today on the 5th day of Navratri, we have your back!

Playing dress-up during Navratri is one of the most fun things about the festival. A different colour is assigned to every day and almost everybody follows this to do their bit and be part of the festivities.

Today's colour is as royal as its name! The deep, royal blue hue is perfect for grand-scale events and can hardly look bad. Looking for some last-minute inspiration on how to sport the hue? We have you covered!



If the October heat is burning you up, take cue from Alia and pick out a long, flow scrappy Anarkali. Her halter-neck blue number bore colourful prints on it. Styled with simple blue palazzos and a matching dupatta, Alia looked royal while keeping it cool!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Want to opt for something contemporary for a different look? Bebo's high-low royal blue kurta with golden patterns on it paired with a heavily printed skirt, is the perfect inspiration. Style it with heavy golden temple jewellery like she did and complete your look with kohl-lined eyes for extra impact.



If you are more of a minimal person, let Deepika Padukone's Anarkali inspire you. The solid blue outfit bore a thick golden border and a simple gold pattern around her neck. To amp up the glam, she picked out a blue dupatta with heavy golden embroidery on it and paired it with golden chaandbalis to complete her look.



For yet another minimal look, take cue from Shraddha Kapoor's lehenga that was all blue but bore intricate beadwork and embroidery all over it. Pick out a similar outfit for your zoom dandiya nights and shine bright!



Want to look like a queen? Take inspiration from the queen herself for it! The Bachchan bahu picked out a blue Anarkali with heavy silver work all over it and styled. She threw on an equally heavy embellished dupatta on the boat neck number and accessorised with heavy silver earrings and a simple mango tikka to complete her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Even celebrities know you can hardly go wrong with anarkalis. Karisma Kapoor looked regal in a royal blue Sabyasachi number paired with cream leggings and a heavy dupatta. Emerald jewellery completed her classy yet elegant look.

Kiara Advani

Are you more of a fusion person? Kiara Advani's ethnic blue jumpsuit is the perfect outfit you need to be inspired by. Her blue number bore golden embroidery in ethnic patterns and fit her like a glove. Styled with heavy golden earrings and her hair pulled into a simple ponytail, this contemporary look is on our Wishlist!

Which outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

