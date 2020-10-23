Navratri Day 7: Alia Bhatt's pastels to Kriti Sanon's lime: ALL the ways to wear green today 

While green might seem like a tricky shade to carry off, take inspiration from celebrities who have sported it in different ways so you can too, today!

With Navratri in full swing, many feel like the pandemic has dampened the festivities. But who's to say that you can't celebrate it in your own little way at home?

One of the most fun things to do during Navratri is to dress up every day according to that colour. Today's colour is green, which gives us a broad spectrum of shades to wear that flatter us. We have pastels, neons and dark shades worn by celebrities, so take inspiration and get your glam on for today!



If there is one actress who can't do without her pastels, it has to be Alia Bhatt. She has her fair range of pastels in every single colour and manages to look fabulous in all of them. For today, we can't get enough of this pastel lime green kurta with white embroidery that she wore with matching palazzos and a dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal actress followed suit by picking out a gharara in a neon green shade with botanical embroidery all over it by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. Styled in a simple manner with a dupatta on one shoulder and her hair half-up, she looked like the ultimate girl next door!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood too has given us sufficient inspiration when it comes to the natural shade. An outfit we can't get over is this benarasi silk kurta paired with a bright purple silk skirt which also had brocade work on it. Complete with a golden necklace, this look was one of the grandest of them all.



Giving us yet another take on gharara sets, Deepika Padukone picked out this leaf green number with heavy gold embroidery on it. While the kurta was all about heavy work, her gharara was simple and minimal. With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, this look was fuss-free and grand at the same time.

Kiara Advani

Need inspiration for a more simple look? Kiara Advani has you covered. The actress opted for a simple chikankari kurta and paired it with white palazzos for a fuss-free off-duty look.

Kriti Sanon

If you're into bright colours, let Kriti Sanon be your muse! We love her Sukriti and Aakriti gharara that she paired with a peplum style kurta and matching dupatta to look trendy and vivacious!

Diana Penty

If Anarkalis are your go-to, Diana Penty's floral, botanical printed Ridhi Mehra number is just perfect. The outfit is airy, flowy and just glam enough for a home celebration with family.

Which outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Navratri Day 5: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: Celeb inspired ways to wear Royal Blue today

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla instagram

Share your comment ×