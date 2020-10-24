Navratri Day 8: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 FABULOUS ways stars wore peacock green

To commence the celebrations today, the royal, peacock green shade is perfect. Here's how celebs have sported the shade so far.

We're inching towards the end of the 9-day long festival and the colours have only become richer and brighter! While the pandemic has dampened our plans slightly there's no stopping us from dressing up at home! While today's shade isn't very different from yesterday's, we have you covered on how to sport the rich, peacock green shade today for the final two days of the festival.



Drapes are a favourite among celebrities today. Sporting one in a peacock green hue by her favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, with a lighter green full-sleeve blouse and heavy golden jewellery as well as earrings, it makes for a grand Navratri look.

Kriti Sanon

Following suit, Kriti picked out an unusual peacock green lehenga with a peplum-style full-sleeve blouse. With a sheer dupatta draped over her shoulders, is made for an easy yet simple look for celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sporting one of the most regal looks yet, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like the Begum she is, in a simple peacock green silk saree. Styled with a statement emerald necklace and kohl-lined eyes, it was one of the greatest saree looks so far!



The Manikarnika actress picked out a peacock green saree and styled it with a heavily embellished and embroidered blouse, for a grand look. A statement necklace and a simple bindi, while her hair was styled into a loose braid, completed the diva's festive look.



In a similar polka-dotted peacock green saree as Kangana's, Anushka's silk number also bore a heavy golden border to it. She styled this with a simple blouse and statement choker necklace. Her hair pulled back into a sleek bun away from her face, completed the mom-to-be's ethnic look.

Kundra

Trust Shilpa SHetty to look sexy in anything she wears. The diva picked out a contemporary peacock and emerald green saree with a ruffle hem. Styled with statement emerald earrings and a glittery embellished blouse, Shilpa's look is one that we still can't get over!

Which of the peacock green looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Navratri Day 7: Alia Bhatt's pastels to Kriti Sanon's lime: ALL the ways to wear green today

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×