Navratri Day 9: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma: Celeb inspired purple outfits for Dussehra today 

Today marks the last day of the Navratri festival and the colour for today couldn't be any more grand or fun. Take a look at how celebrities style the Purple shade, to celebrate Dussehra today!

Today marks the last day of the 9-day long Navratri festival. Over the days, the colours for each day have only become richer and brighter.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic putting the world on hold, we have managed to find ways to celebrate the festival in our homes, keeping safety precautions in mind, etc. To celebrate Dussehra today, the shade that has been picked out is the rich and vibrant purple! Need inspiration on how to wear the shade today? Look no further, we have you covered!



The diva picked out an elegant purple floor-length Anarkali during the promotions of Kalank. Her outfit featured an embroidered neckline and heavily embroidered hem. Paired with leggings and a simple dupatta with a dusted gold border, the actress looked elegant in the ethnic number styled with statement jhumkas.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked divine in a light purple gharara set for an event. Her outfit featured an embroidered scalloped hem and a matching dupatta to go with her outfit. Statement chaandbalis made for the perfect addition to her look.



The actress picked out a lovely deep purple-hued Sabyasachi outfit with intricate gold embroidery all over the kurta. Sharma styled this with a vertical stripe dupatta with a golden embellished hem and statement chaandbalis to complete her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Want to ensure all eyes are on you this festival? Take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor's shimmery sequin Manish Malhotra violet saree. Style it with a simple blouse and show off your curves in your own version of the elegant creation.



For one of the most traditional looks, Shraddh Kapoor showed us how it's done. She picked out a traditional silk saree in a vibrant purple hue and styled it with a contrasting green blouse. A statement golden choker and matching earrings with flowers in her hair completed her ethnic look.

Kundra

The diva who is known for her glamorous yet festive ethnic looks, also picked out a purple-hued saree with a zig-zag golden print all over. Shilpa too styled her look with a contrasting punk cut sleeve blouse with statement earrings and bangles completing her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Looking for a more contemporary look this festive season? Aditi Rao's purple skirt will do the trick. Pick out a heavily embroidered skirt like her Ridhi Mehra number and style it with a simple white shirt for a modern yet festive look this Dussehra.

Which look are you most inspired by? Comment below and let us know.

