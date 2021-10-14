Navratri Day 9: Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired ways to stun in the colour of the day PINK

The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to the ninth form of Goddess Durga- Maa Siddhidatri. It is one of the most important days of Durga Puja as people invite little girls to feed and worship them. As each day has a significant colour, today pink is considered auspicious as it stands for compassion and purity that every little girl owns! Pink power is real and today is the day to celebrate. Take style inspiration from these 7 Bollywood beauties and rock the day in pink ethnic outfits.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s pink Anita Dongre bandhani lehenga is a winning choice to slay the day in style. She ditched dupatta and opted for a sheer pink long shrug to add oomph to her ethnic look. Her sleeveless blouse featured a deep V neckline and intricate floral embroidery. She teamed the look with elegant gilded round chandbalis and rounded off her glam look with her side-parted silky hair left open and minimal makeup.

Kiara Advani

For a recent movie promotion with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani picked an elegant pink saree from Punit Balana and looked stunning as ever. Her minimal silken drape was paired with a deep neck strappy blouse that gave the spotlight to her luxe uncut diamond necklace. Her striking pink saree also bore delicate Resham and Dabka embroidery in pink and green, along with beaded tassels on the border. Kiara looked like a diva in her saree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s hot pink silk saree from Raw Mango is definitely for the win! The plain saree bore a luxe touch and gorgeous gold border details. She teamed it with a full sleeve high neck blouse and accessorised up with a statement-making gold choker by Jaipur Gems and matching earrings. The regal look was rounded off with glam makeup featuring pink lips and kohl-rimmed eyes and hair tied back in a bun with flowers.

Alia Bhatt

For the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt picked a dual-toned saree twinkling like Tinkerbell in pink. The bright pink Manish Malhotra handloom number featured a gold floral pattern and gold border. She teamed it with a backless light pink blouse. The Kalank star opted for a pink makeup palette and rounded off the look looking perfect like an ethnic diva!

Janhvi Kapoor

If you rather prefer an elegant and trendy look, then Janhvi’s classy look in this silk deep pink, custom-made saree by Manish Malhotra should be your choice. she teamed it with an orange-hued halter neck blouse. The ensemble is perfect to create maximum impact with minimum effort this festive season and to stand out from the crowd with its stunning design aesthetics. Janhvi skipped on heavy-duty accessories and styled her look with a two-tiered silver necklace with emerald stones by Amrapali Jewels and completed her regal look with her hair tied back in a French braid.

Tara Sutaria

The SOTY 2 star, Tara Sutaria looked ravishing in this bright pink Arpita Mehta number that consisted of a bralette top, flared sharara pants and a heavily embroidered shrug. Her sharara set is an exciting option to nail this festive season where you can be both comfortable and stylish. Tara styled up her contemporary fusion look the minimal way with her hair down and rosy makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

If keeping it simple and subtle is your way, then take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan and don a pink silk ethnic Patiala suit. Her short Kurti bore golden stripes running vertically all over and a violet hem finish. The grand dupatta bore tassels at the hem and a floral pattern in gold. The violet accents in her shiny pink outfit created an exciting palette that’s trendy and perfect for the festive mood. Sara left her centre-parted hair open in soft curls and sealed her look with dewy makeup and glossy pink lips.

Which diva’s pink ethnic outfit would you rather pink to celebrate the day in glam style? Tell us in the comments below.

