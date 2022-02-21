Navya Nanda & Shweta Bachchan are blue desi beauties in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles: Yay or Nay?

Isn't it second nature for us all to pick ethnic ensembles to mark our attendance as wedding guests? On a day when it's all about making a glam girl entry, you absolutely can't ask for a better one as the best choices always begin with everything desi. We're sartorially ready to walk past winter and look at what summer has to offer. Let's talk hues that look lively and are absolutely meant to die for. We're more than set to make a statement, let's get decoding and emulating!

The supremely stylish mother-daughter-duo recently attended a gala wedding dressed like divine dolls in two desi outfits and trust us we're never going to say goodbye to blue ever again. Shweta Bachchan, an Indian columnist, and former model opted for ASAL by Abu Sandeep's ghagra from their paisley collection. It came with an immensely beautiful jolt of colour with the Resham embroidery and a hint of abla work that looked blissfully eye-captivating. This was combined with a full-sleeved concept blouse that bore ribbon-like detail. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace and earrings. The 47-year-old had her hair tied neatly into a low bun and opted for minimal, and semi-dewy makeup.

Want to twin with your mommy dearest? Blue is your answer. Navya Nanda, founder of Project Naveli and Co-founder of Aara Health, dressed up in the same designer duo's Greta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. This lehenga set celebrates the beauty of colourful sequins that put together pretty geometric patterns. She wore the skirt with a strappy blouse that horizontally bore intriguing designs. Their twinning and winning game is so strong, they chose almost the same studded accessories. The 25-year-old looked ravishing as she completed her look with dewy makeup, a satin finish pout, and straight hair left open with a middle partition.

