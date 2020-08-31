Nayanthara to Sai Pallavi, Anupama & Trisha Krishnan: Here’s all the style inspiration you need for Onam

Onam is here and your favourite celebrities have taken their time out to play dress-up on this auspicious festival. Check it out

Festivals are one of the best days to play dress up. You not only get to wear your favourite ethnic outfits but also celebrate the traditions in all its glory. It looks like our favourite leading ladies are also all in for this ‘dressing up’ and have made sure to look their traditional best in their ethnic avatar. So, if you’re looking for all the style inspiration this season, we have you covered!

Nayanthara

First up, we have Nayanthara who looked her traditional best in a gold drape with gold around its hem. She looked stunning as she posed by the window in a red bindi and kohl-clad eyes. Truly a classic look to pull off!

Sai Pallavi

Next up, we have Sai Pallavi who took the whole term ‘lounging fashionably’ seriously and made quite a statement in a white saree. She let her long, natural mane open while a red bindi and layers of beaded bracelets accessorised her look.

Trisha Krishnan

Talk about looking like an absolute stunner in a desi attire. Trisha stole the cake and made sure all eyes were on her as she looked resplendent in a powder blue silk saree. She paired it with a high-neck off-white blouse that stole the show. Adding to her look was a flawless glam and accompanied by a black bindi. Sleek centre-parted bun decorated with a white floral gajra and a pair of jhumkas completed her Onam attire! Truly jaw-dropping!

Anupama Parameswaran

While talking about jaw-dropping looks, Anupama looked no less of a Goddess herself as she dressed up in a gorgeous red silk saree that was perfectly pleated and draped over a contrasting green blouse. A coin necklace and gold jhumkas accessorised her look while her flawless glow with minimal makeup and definition around the eyes perfectly complemented her look. Adding to it, her curly mane was loosely tied up in a side braid adorned with gajra while a few strands of hair framed her face. We loved the fact that in spite of so many elements in the look, she still manages to pull it all off with ease!

Nidhhi Agerwal

Niddhi went down the colourful route as she dressed up in a blue saree and styled it with a contrasting green blouse. Her long brown tresses were pulled to the side in a fishtail braid while her neutral glam and matching bindi completed her look.

Nabha Natesh

Nabha took this time of the festival to play dress up in the right manner! Her gold and white silk drape was styled with an embellished forest green blouse while her lone mane was left open in beautiful soft curls.

Priyamani Raj

Priyamani Raj kept the tradition alive in a gorgeous Anarkali. The sleeveless wonder bore buttons along the front while a matching dupatta was draped over her shoulders. Gold jewellery along with a flawless glam and red bindi completed her look.

Manjima Mohan

Manjima was a treat to sore eyes as she smiled her way through the festival in a white and gold saree. She added a pop of colour with her burnt-orange blouse while a pair of gold earrings accessorised her look. Manjima’s long tresses were left down in soft voluminous waves that in turn completed her look!

We are absolute fans of all the divas looking their absolute best on the festival of Onam! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

