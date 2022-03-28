Neha Dhupia plays showstopper in a maxi printed dress and long jacket at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

The answer to finding anything and everything pretty in summer lies with that of a maxi dress. So lightweight that even when even the temperature outside picks up, it keeps you feeling comfortable and glamourous. And, with designers taking us on a sartorial streak of outfits for the season, we can't stop ourselves from wanting to wear them all. Today, as FDCI x Lakme fashion comes to a close, we witnessed playful energy on the ramp as set out from a brand that had plus-size models dress up cute and cool.

The stage had itself looking peppy as they rocked and rolled in coordinated shorts sets, dresses, shirts, cargo pants, athleisure wear, sweatshirts, and more. We saw the power of flower and tie-dye prints, and all of the beauty it can soak us with. As a showstopper for All-the plus size store too was in sync with the season's staple ensemble and the print. Neha Dhupia's look didn't take too long to transport our minds to the tropics as she looked gorgeous in a maxi dress that bore prints of leaves in shades of orange and green.

It had a plunging neckline and adding to this unending charm was the full-length white jacket curated with organza that played as the cover-up. Made with no buttons just lapels and sleeves, it gave an alluring show of the dress. Her look was accessorised with gold jewellery such as gold hoops, rings, and chunky bangles with seashells. Neha's side-parted hair was styled into beach waves and locked up with simple makeup.

Do you love this look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 ways to make it a blue-tiful summer with mini dresses