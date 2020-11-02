Neha Kakkar’s sangeet lehenga is worth a whopping Rs 3 lakhs and we are in awe

Neha Kakkar goes all out for her wedding as she spares no expense for her outfits. Check it out

‘The Big Fat Indian Wedding’ as they say is always a larger than life event with hundreds of guests coming and no expense spared. Looks like the same was the case with the singer and songwriter, Neha Kakkar who recently got married to the love of her life, Rohanpreet Singh. In a week full of festivities, the couple eloped in Chandigarh and while the wedding was no less of a festival on its own, we had all eyes on Neha’s wardrobe!

In a few pictures shared by the singer, she looks absolutely breathtaking in a series of colourful lehengas. One particular wonder by Anita Dongre stole our hearts. The pink creation was embellished all over with gota patti work while zardosi, zari and sequins amped up her look! The solid coloured lehenga was paired with an equally heavy blouse and dupatta. While the look was a solid one, it costs no less than whopping INR 3 lakhs.

While she wore the Anita Dongre creation for her sangeet, her wedding outfits further featured a stunning display of creations by Sabyasachi and Falguni Shane Peacock. For her Sikh wedding, she wore a creation by Sabyasachi that looked no less of a pastel dream affair! For her Hindu wedding, she went all out in a red bridal trousseau paired with a matching veil that stole the show. Apart from her outfits, her jewellery collection was also a stunning one but that’s a conversation for another time!

Credits :instagram

